Paw Patrol: The Movie Trailer Released

Paramount Pictures has released the trailer for PAW Patrol: The Movie. The film, which will open in theaters on August 20th, was first announced back in February 2020, is a feature-length version of the hit children's television series, PAW Patrol. The series centers around a group of talking dogs who use specialized equipment to solve crimes and avert disasters in a small town. PAW Patrol: The Movie will be their biggest adventure yet and will see the heroic pups gain help from a new ally as well as be equipped with all new gear. The animated film is directed by Cal Brunker with a screenplay by Billy Frolick, Cal Brunker, and Bob Barlen.

According to the official synopsis of the film, "The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone's favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City!"

Joining the PAW Patrol in their thrilling first big screen adventure are members from the original series' cast along with Ian Armitage (Young Sheldon), Marsai Martin (Black-ish), Yara Shahidi (Black-ish), Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park (WandaVision), Dax Shepard (Idiocracy), with Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel and introducing Will Brisbin.

"Expanding PAW Patrol into the world of theatricals is a major milestone for this iconic property, and we can't wait for kids and families everywhere to experience it together," Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks said when the film was first announced. "We are incredibly excited to work with Spin Master Entertainment and our sister division Paramount Pictures on this latest title from the Nickelodeon Movies slate."

"We are thrilled to be distributing this film and sharing the beloved PAW Patrol universe with audiences around the globe," Marc Weinstock, Paramount’s President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution, and Mary Daily, Co-President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution, said.

PAW Patrol was created by Keith Chapman. The series first debuted in August 2013. The series is currently in its eighth season and is broadcast in the United States by Nickelodeon. In February, the series was renewed for a ninth season.

PAW Patrol: The Movie will open in theaters on August 20th.

