Paw Patrol The Movie Cast Announced

The lovable pups of Spin Master and Nickelodeon's Paw Patrol are headed to the big screen courtesy of Paramount Pictures, and the feature film will be enlisting some big talent to bring the beloved characters to life. The cast for the animated Paw Patrol feature film features Kim Kardashian West, Dax Shepard (Idiocracy), Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry (The Star), Yara Shahidi (Black-ish), Randall Park (Fresh Off The Boat), Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon), Marsai Martin (Black-ish), and Will Brisbin (Forbidden Playground), and the film is currently in production with everyone collaborating remotely.

No word on who the actors will be playing just yet, but hopefully we'll get more details soon. The film is being directed by Cal Brunker (Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature), while Spin Master Entertainment's Executive Vice President Jennifer Dodge will produce. Spin Master Co-Founder and Co-Ceo Ronnen Harary, Spin Master Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnership & Franchise Development, and Peter Schlessel will executive produce.

This is the first of several feature films in development from Spin Master Entertainment, and it will kick off with the Paw Patrol Movie's entry into theaters on August 20th, 2021.

"Expanding PAW Patrol into the world of theatricals is a major milestone for this iconic property, and we can't wait for kids and families everywhere to experience it together," said Brian Robbins, President, Kids & Family Entertainment, ViacomCBS Domestic Media Networks. "We are incredibly excited to work with Spin Master Entertainment and our sister division Paramount Pictures on this latest title from the Nickelodeon Movies slate."

"We are thrilled to be distributing this film and sharing the beloved PAW Patrol universe with audiences around the globe," said Marc Weinstock, Paramount’s President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution, and Mary Daily, Co- President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution.

You can find the official description for the Paw Patrol Movie below.

"Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos. Get ready for exciting missions, high-stake rescues, new pups and amazing new vehicles making this the biggest Paw Patrol story ever! No city is too big; no pup is too small!"

