Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank Drops Brand New Trailer

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank released a brand new trailer and fans got some more details about the animated feature. Headlined by Samuel L. Jackson, as a samurai cat teacher, the journey sees him trying to teach Michael Cera's Hank the ways of kung-fu. Like a lot of these animated family films, the cast is packed with star talent. July 15 will see a release in theaters with Paramount and Nickelodeon Movies helping with distribution. Adult fans and their children will all have something to like with this one. If the recent success of The Bad Guys provides a lesson, it would be that family entertainment still cuts through the crowded theater and streaming landscape. So, Paws of Fury will delight audiences who make the journey to the multiplex next month. Check out the trailer for yourself.

Nickelodeon has mad this kind of two-tier entertainment strategy a brand pillar in recent years. Brian Robbins, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures explained their approach earlier this year. "We didn't stop doing everything we could these last two years to keep moving forward with this beloved brand and strong business, and to make sure we were giving kids and families the very best stories and most relatable characters during such a hard period of uncertainty," Robbins argued.

"As consumer behaviors and the family dynamic shifted, we went all in on meeting kids on every platform they're embracing, especially streaming on Paramount+, where our considerable library and originals like Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, Star Trek: Prodigy and Big Nate drive significant audiences to the platform," he added. "At the same time, we've kept a strong focus on linear, where longstanding favorites like Danger Force and new hits like The Patrick Star Show have kept us owning the top shows and the overall kids 2-11 space for nine years and counting."

Here's Paramount's description of the upcoming family movie: "A hard-on-his-luck hound Hank (Michael Cera) finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain's (Ricky Gervais) evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant teacher (Samuel L. Jackson) to train him, our underdog must assume the role of town samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day. The only problem… cats hate dogs! Also starring Mel Brooks, George Takei, Aasif Mandvi, Gabriel Iglesias, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Yeoh, Kylie Kuioka, and Cathy Shim"

PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK pounces into theatres July 15, 2022.

