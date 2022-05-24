Paw Patrol Movie Sequel Adds Taraji P. Henson to Cast

✖

Paramount and Nickelodeon's upcoming PAW Patrol movie sequel has courted a major star. On Tuesday, it was announced that Empire and Ralph Breaks the Internet star Taraji P. Henson has joined the cast of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which is set to be released in theaters in 2023. The Mighty Movie will be the sequel to 2021's PAW Patrol: The Movie, which grossed over $150 million worldwide when it was first released. Henson's role is currently under wraps.

In PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, when a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with a mad scientist to steal the superpowers for the two villains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

"We loved telling a deeper PAW Patrol story on a bigger canvas and are pleased that the movie connected so strongly with kids and families around the world," began Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment's President. "Judging by the exit polls, audience scores and positive critical reception, everyone had as much fun watching it, and rewatching it, as we did making it. We're looking forward to taking kids on a new adventure in the second film with our partners and can't wait to further expand our storytelling with one of the fan-favorite pups in our spin-off."

"Just as the first movie's success in theaters and streaming confirmed PAW Patrol's status and power as a top, globally loved franchise, this second theatrical release paired with the property's very first television spin off will mark another major step in creating a universe of characters and stories to reach even more fans everywhere," Brian Robbins, President and CEO, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon; and Chief Content Officer, Paramount+ Kids and Family, echoed. "We here at Paramount and Nickelodeon are focused on keeping the momentum going with our great partners at Spin Master to keep giving kids and families more PAW Patrol adventures across multiple mediums."

(Photo: Nickelodeon, Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is set to debut in theaters on October 13, 2023.