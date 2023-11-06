New Peanuts Feature Film Officially Being Developed by Apple

The Peanuts franchise has been kept alive in recent years thanks to Apple TV+, not only as the home of beloved classics, but also as it develops new TV series and specials set within the franchise. Today sees Apple and WildBrain announce that they are developing an all-new feature film, which is set to head into production in 2024. Based on a new photo to celebrate the announcement, the upcoming film looks to embrace a similar animation style from 2015's The Peanuts Movie as opposed to being developed in the 2D animation style seen in more recent Apple TV+ projects. Stay tuned for updates on the untitled Peanuts movie.

"Fans of all ages have been enamored with Peanuts on Apple TV+," Tara Sorensen, Apple's head of children's programming, shared in a statement. "With our unmatched library of Peanuts titles, and award-winning collection of stories that bring kids and families together, Apple TV+ is the preeminent home for Snoopy and friends, and offers a world class selection of series and films featuring the most globally cherished animated characters. We can't wait for everyone to experience this heartwarming new adventure with Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the gang in the Big City."

"It is so special to carry on my father's legacy with an original story from me, my son Bryan, and his writing partner Neil," Craig Schulz added. "We are excited to be partnering with Apple TV+ and working with WildBrain Studios to bring audiences a brand-new Peanuts adventure, along with the talented Bonnie Arnold as producer and Steve Martino as director. Peanuts fans have been clamoring for another feature for years, and this film will bring joy to our millions of fans around the world."

(Photo: Wildbrain)

Per press release, "Peanuts fans rejoice! Apple TV+, the official streaming destination for all things Peanuts, today announced a new, untitled Peanuts feature film from WildBrain and Peanuts Worldwide, following Snoopy and Charlie Brown as they face their biggest challenge yet. Slated to begin production in 2024 from WildBrain Studios, the new family film will see the Peanuts gang go on an epic adventure to the Big City, learning the true meaning of friendship, while meeting some surprising new friends along the way.

"The screenplay is co-written by Karey Kirkpatrick, writer of such animated favorites as Chicken Run, Smallfoot, and Over the Hedge, from an original story by co-writers Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano, the team that wrote the award-winning The Peanuts Movie. The feature will be directed by two-time Annie Award nominee Steve Martino (Horton Hears a Who, Ice Age: Continental Drift), director of the 2015 hit The Peanuts Movie, and is produced by two-time Academy Award nominee Bonnie Arnold (How to Train Your Dragon franchise, Toy Story, Over the Hedge)."

