Paramount+ Adds Three Peanuts Movies
A Boy Named Charlie Brown is among the new additions on Paramount+.
The world of streaming just got served a side of Peanuts. The beloved Peanuts comic strip from Charles M. Schulz has created so much wonderful television and movies over the years, and a few of those titles made their way to Paramount+ this week. November 1st saw a slew of new titles added to the Paramount+ lineup, and that list included three popular Peanuts films.
The Peanuts holiday TV specials may be exclusive to Apple TV+, but that doesn't apply to Charlie Brown's other feature films. On Wednesday, Paramount+ added A Boy Named Charlie Brown, Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back!!), and Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown.
The film Snoopy Come Home was already available on the service. That means there are now a total of four Peanuts features available for Paramount+ subscribers.
New on Paramount+
The beloved Charlie Brown movies were just a couple of the new additions to Paramount+ that hit the streaming service on Wednesday. Here's the full list of the streamer's November 1st arrivals:
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
A Very Brady Sequel
Above the Rim
Aeon Flux
Alfie (2004)
Along Came a Spider
American Gun
Ashby
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Black Hawk Down
Bloodsport
Blue Hawaii
Blue Velvet
Boomerang
Bounce
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones's Baby
Cadillac Man
Catch Me If You Can
Chicago
Christmas Eve
City of God
Cold Mountain
Cool World
Detective Story
Dreamgirls
Easy Come, Easy Go
Enemy at the Gates
Everyone Says I Love You
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Forces of Nature
Four Brothers
Fun in Acapulco
Funny Face
G.I. Blues
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Gladiator
Grumpy Old Men
Happy Christmas
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Keeping Up with the Steins
King Creole
Kinky Boots (2005)
Kiss the Girls
Like a Boss (2020)
Long Shot
Love, Rosie
Menace II Society
Mistletoe Ranch
Moonlight and Valentino
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
No Strings Attached
Paradise, Hawaiian Style
Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back!!)
Rabbit-Proof Fence
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rat Race
Remember Pearl Harbor
Reservoir Dogs
Roman Holiday
Rosie the Riveter
Roustabout
Rules of Engagement
Runaway Bride
Sabrina (1954)
Sahara
Sands of Iwo Jima
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Saving Christmas
Saving Private Ryan
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scream 4
Scrooge (1970)
Shutter Island
Small Time Crooks
Snake Eyes
Snoopy, Come Home
Staying Alive
Stop-Loss
Sunset Boulevard
Superstar
The Actors
The Babysitter
The Bad News Bears (1976)
The Big Short
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Collective
The Color Purple
The Counselor
The Crying Game
The English Patient
The Godfather (Remastered)
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)
The Godfather Part II (Remastered)
The Heartbreak Kid
The Kite Runner
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Out-of-Towners (1970)
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
The Romantics
The Stepford Wives (2004)
The Switch
The Terminal
The Town
The Traveler
The Truman Show
The Uninvited
The War of the Worlds (1953)
The Wiz
The Woman in Red
The Wood
Uncommon Valor
Unfaithful
Up In The Air
Virtuosity
Wall Street
What Men Want
What Women Want
When Harry Met Sally
Wolves of War
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 2)
RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular
Ink Master (Season 15) premiere