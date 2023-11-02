Paramount+ Adds Three Peanuts Movies

The world of streaming just got served a side of Peanuts. The beloved Peanuts comic strip from Charles M. Schulz has created so much wonderful television and movies over the years, and a few of those titles made their way to Paramount+ this week. November 1st saw a slew of new titles added to the Paramount+ lineup, and that list included three popular Peanuts films.

The Peanuts holiday TV specials may be exclusive to Apple TV+, but that doesn't apply to Charlie Brown's other feature films. On Wednesday, Paramount+ added A Boy Named Charlie Brown, Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back!!), and Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown.

The film Snoopy Come Home was already available on the service. That means there are now a total of four Peanuts features available for Paramount+ subscribers.

New on Paramount+

The beloved Charlie Brown movies were just a couple of the new additions to Paramount+ that hit the streaming service on Wednesday. Here's the full list of the streamer's November 1st arrivals:

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Very Brady Sequel

Above the Rim

Aeon Flux

Alfie (2004)

Along Came a Spider

American Gun

Ashby

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Black Hawk Down

Bloodsport

Blue Hawaii

Blue Velvet

Boomerang

Bounce

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones's Baby

Cadillac Man

Catch Me If You Can

Chicago

Christmas Eve

City of God

Cold Mountain

Cool World

Detective Story

Dreamgirls

Easy Come, Easy Go

Enemy at the Gates

Everyone Says I Love You

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Forces of Nature

Four Brothers

Fun in Acapulco

Funny Face

G.I. Blues

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Gladiator

Grumpy Old Men

Happy Christmas

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Keeping Up with the Steins

King Creole

Kinky Boots (2005)

Kiss the Girls

Like a Boss (2020)

Long Shot

Love, Rosie

Menace II Society

Mistletoe Ranch

Moonlight and Valentino

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

No Strings Attached

Paradise, Hawaiian Style

Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back!!)

Rabbit-Proof Fence

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rat Race

Remember Pearl Harbor

Reservoir Dogs

Roman Holiday

Rosie the Riveter

Roustabout

Rules of Engagement

Runaway Bride

Sabrina (1954)

Sahara

Sands of Iwo Jima

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Saving Christmas

Saving Private Ryan

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scream 4

Scrooge (1970)

Shutter Island

Small Time Crooks

Snake Eyes

Snoopy, Come Home

Staying Alive

Stop-Loss

Sunset Boulevard

Superstar

The Actors

The Babysitter

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Big Short

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Collective

The Color Purple

The Counselor

The Crying Game

The English Patient

The Godfather (Remastered)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)

The Godfather Part II (Remastered)

The Heartbreak Kid

The Kite Runner

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Out-of-Towners (1970)

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

The Romantics

The Stepford Wives (2004)

The Switch

The Terminal

The Town

The Traveler

The Truman Show

The Uninvited

The War of the Worlds (1953)

The Wiz

The Woman in Red

The Wood

Uncommon Valor

Unfaithful

Up In The Air

Virtuosity

Wall Street

What Men Want

What Women Want

When Harry Met Sally

Wolves of War

Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 2)

RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular

Ink Master (Season 15) premiere