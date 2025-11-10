Pedro Pascal Is Now the King of Streaming With Two 2025 Releases Becoming Instant Successes

In recent years, it has been hard not to consider Pedro Pascal one of the world’s biggest acting stars. Rising from obscurity after a brief stint on Game of Thrones, the actor’s star has only continued to rise, with several prominent roles in major projects catapulting him to global superstardom. After starring as Joel in The Last of Us and earning considerable critical acclaim, Pascal also appeared in the Star Wars franchise, playing the titular character in The Mandalorian, again earning massive success. Roles on Narcos and in movies such as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Wonder Woman 1984, and Gladiator II have all only served to further support his claim to the title of the biggest name working in Hollywood right now.

With some of Pedro Pascal’s best movies being released in 2025, it’s hardly surprising that he can now also claim to be the king of streaming. According to Flixpatrol, two of Pedro Pascal’s 2025 movies have now topped streaming charts. The Fantastic Four: First Steps has immediately landed at the number 1 spot on Disney+ as the platform’s most-streamed movie globally. Additionally, the 2025 rom-com Materialists is also currently sitting as the most-watched movie on HBO Max in the United States. While both movies also feature other prominent stars who share in their films’ success, Pedro Pascal is undeniably the common denominator between the two.

Why Pedro Pascal’s 2025 Success Is Worth Celebrating

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Pedro Pascal is perhaps the latest of many stars to enjoy a meteoric rise to prominence in a relatively short space of time. What sets him apart is that almost every project in which he has featured over the past few years has found considerable success, making it seem as though the actor might well have a golden touch. And, as the instant streaming success of two of his 2025 movies suggests, his individual popularity is only continuing to translate to increased interest in the projects he appears in.

Pascal’s first appearance in the movies of the MCU saw massive anticipation for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the streaming release of MCU movies is usually met with considerable viewership. Materialists, however, is a career first for the actor, as he has never starred in a romantic comedy. Its success potentially marks the beginning of a whole new chapter for Pedro Pascal, as it has seen his popularity carry over into a whole new genre. It’s fair to say that Pascal is both a talented actor and a charismatic presence, making his continued run of achievement seem especially well-earned.

The success of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Materialists doesn’t belong solely to Pedro Pascal, however. The MCU movie also boasts a cast of hugely popular rising stars in Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Materialists sees Pascal star alongside established A-listers Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans. Even so, Pedro Pascal now topping global streaming charts with 2025 releases only further chronicles his impressive rise, making him the undeniable king of streaming as well as one of Hollywood’s hottest commodities.

