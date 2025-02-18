Every MCU Movie Ranked From Worst to Best (According to CinemaScore)

Captain America: Brave New World flew into turbulence with a B- grade on CinemaScore, the lowest grade ever for the 35-movie Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Anthony Mackie-fronted Marvel Studios movie soared to No. 1 at the box office with a $100 million opening stateside over the four-day Presidents Day holiday and another $92 million overseas (for a global cume of $192 million), the fourth-best for the weekend domestically behind 2018’s Black Panther ($242 million), 2016’s Deadpool ($152 million), and 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($120 million).
That’s despite earning a CinemaScore grade on par with lesser-liked Marvel adaptations like 2003’s Hulk and 2008’s Punisher: War Zone (the lowest-grossing Marvel movie ever), and the third-worst Rotten Tomatoes score for the MCU (at 50% “rotten,” it’s above only Eternals‘ 47% and Quantumania‘s 46%). Its verified audience score (the Popcornmeter) is 80%, on the lower end for Marvel Studios and within range of Quantumania (81%) but on par with The Marvels (80%).
Other comic book movies to receive a B- grade from audiences include Howard the Duck (1986), Hulk (2003), Hellboy (2004), Punisher: War Zone (2008), Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014), X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019), The Crow (2024), and Venom: The Last Dance (2024). Captain America: Brave New World‘s CinemaScore is also lower than the oft-reviled Steel (1997), Daredevil (2003), Elektra (2005), Green Lantern (2011), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and The Flash (2023), all of which received a B grade.
With that in mind, here’s every MCU movie ranked by CinemaScore grade from worst (B-) to best (A+). (Films with the same grade will be ranked by audience scores/Popcornmeter from worst to best.)
35. Captain America: Brave New World (2025)
CinemaScore: B-
Popcornmeter: 80%
34. Eternals (2021)
CinemaScore: B
Popcornmeter: 77%
33. The Marvels (2023)
CinemaScore: B
Popcornmeter: 80%
32. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)
CinemaScore: B
Popcornmeter: 81%
31. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)
CinemaScore: B+
Popcornmeter: 76%
30. Thor (2011)
Cinemascore: B+
Popcornmeter: 76%
29. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)
CinemaScore: B+
Popcornmeter: 85%
28. The Incredible Hulk (2008)
CinemaScore: A-
Popcornmeter: 69%
27. Thor: The Dark World (2013)
CinemaScore: A-
Popcornmeter: 74%
26. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
CinemaScore: A-
Popcornmeter: 75%
25. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)
CinemaScore: A-
Popcornmeter: 79%
24. Black Widow (2021)
CinemaScore: A-
Popcornmeter: 91%
23. Captain Marvel (2019)
CinemaScore: A
Popcornmeter: 45%
22. Iron Man 2 (2010)
CinemaScore: A
Popcornmeter: 71%
21. Iron Man 3 (2013)
CinemaScore: A
Popcornmeter: 78%
20. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
CinemaScore: A
Popcornmeter: 82%
19. Ant-Man (2015)
CinemaScore: A
Popcornmeter: 85%
18. Doctor Strange (2016)
CinemaScore: A
Popcornmeter: 86%
17. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
CinemaScore: A
Popcornmeter: 87%
16. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
CinemaScore: A
Popcornmeter: 87%
15. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
CinemaScore: A
Popcornmeter: 87%
14. Captain America: Civil War (2016)
CinemaScore: A
Popcornmeter: 89%
13. Iron Man (2008)
CinemaScore: A
Popcornmeter: 91%
12. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
CinemaScore: A
Popcornmeter: 92%
11. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
CinemaScore: A
Popcornmeter: 92%
10. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
CinemaScore: A
Popcornmeter: 92%
9. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)
CinemaScore: A
Popcornmeter: 94%
8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)
CinemaScore: A
Popcornmeter: 94%
7. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)
CinemaScore: A
Popcornmeter: 94%
6. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
CinemaScore: A
Popcornmeter: 95%
5. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
CinemaScore: A
Popcornmeter: 98%
4. Black Panther (2018)
CinemaScore: A+
Popcornmeter: 79%
3. The Avengers (2012)
CinemaScore: A+
Popcornmeter: 91%
2. Avengers: Endgame (2019)
CinemaScore: A+
Popcornmeter: 90%
1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
CinemaScore: A+
Popcornmeter: 97%