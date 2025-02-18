Every MCU Movie Ranked From Worst to Best (According to CinemaScore)

Captain America: Brave New World flew into turbulence with a B- grade on CinemaScore, the lowest grade ever for the 35-movie Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Anthony Mackie-fronted Marvel Studios movie soared to No. 1 at the box office with a $100 million opening stateside over the four-day Presidents Day holiday and another $92 million overseas (for a global cume of $192 million), the fourth-best for the weekend domestically behind 2018’s Black Panther ($242 million), 2016’s Deadpool ($152 million), and 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($120 million).

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s despite earning a CinemaScore grade on par with lesser-liked Marvel adaptations like 2003’s Hulk and 2008’s Punisher: War Zone (the lowest-grossing Marvel movie ever), and the third-worst Rotten Tomatoes score for the MCU (at 50% “rotten,” it’s above only Eternals‘ 47% and Quantumania‘s 46%). Its verified audience score (the Popcornmeter) is 80%, on the lower end for Marvel Studios and within range of Quantumania (81%) but on par with The Marvels (80%).

Other comic book movies to receive a B- grade from audiences include Howard the Duck (1986), Hulk (2003), Hellboy (2004), Punisher: War Zone (2008), Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014), X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019), The Crow (2024), and Venom: The Last Dance (2024). Captain America: Brave New World‘s CinemaScore is also lower than the oft-reviled Steel (1997), Daredevil (2003), Elektra (2005), Green Lantern (2011), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and The Flash (2023), all of which received a B grade.

With that in mind, here’s every MCU movie ranked by CinemaScore grade from worst (B-) to best (A+). (Films with the same grade will be ranked by audience scores/Popcornmeter from worst to best.)

35. Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

CinemaScore: B-

Popcornmeter: 80%

34. Eternals (2021)

CinemaScore: B

Popcornmeter: 77%

33. The Marvels (2023)

CinemaScore: B

Popcornmeter: 80%

32. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

CinemaScore: B

Popcornmeter: 81%

31. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

CinemaScore: B+

Popcornmeter: 76%

30. Thor (2011)

Cinemascore: B+

Popcornmeter: 76%

29. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

CinemaScore: B+

Popcornmeter: 85%

28. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

CinemaScore: A-

Popcornmeter: 69%

27. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

CinemaScore: A-

Popcornmeter: 74%

26. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

CinemaScore: A-

Popcornmeter: 75%

25. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

CinemaScore: A-

Popcornmeter: 79%

24. Black Widow (2021)

CinemaScore: A-

Popcornmeter: 91%

23. Captain Marvel (2019)

CinemaScore: A

Popcornmeter: 45%

22. Iron Man 2 (2010)

CinemaScore: A

Popcornmeter: 71%

21. Iron Man 3 (2013)

CinemaScore: A

Popcornmeter: 78%

20. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

CinemaScore: A

Popcornmeter: 82%

19. Ant-Man (2015)

CinemaScore: A

Popcornmeter: 85%

18. Doctor Strange (2016)

CinemaScore: A

Popcornmeter: 86%

17. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

CinemaScore: A

Popcornmeter: 87%

16. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

CinemaScore: A

Popcornmeter: 87%

15. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

CinemaScore: A

Popcornmeter: 87%

14. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

CinemaScore: A

Popcornmeter: 89%

13. Iron Man (2008)

CinemaScore: A

Popcornmeter: 91%

12. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

CinemaScore: A

Popcornmeter: 92%

11. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

CinemaScore: A

Popcornmeter: 92%

10. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

CinemaScore: A

Popcornmeter: 92%

9. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

CinemaScore: A

Popcornmeter: 94%

8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

CinemaScore: A

Popcornmeter: 94%

7. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

CinemaScore: A

Popcornmeter: 94%

6. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

CinemaScore: A

Popcornmeter: 95%

5. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

CinemaScore: A

Popcornmeter: 98%

4. Black Panther (2018)

CinemaScore: A+

Popcornmeter: 79%

3. The Avengers (2012)

CinemaScore: A+

Popcornmeter: 91%

2. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

CinemaScore: A+

Popcornmeter: 90%

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

CinemaScore: A+

Popcornmeter: 97%