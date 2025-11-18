Pedro Pascal’s Most Divisive 2025 Movie Becomes Instant Streaming Success (Beating Another of His Own Films)

Pedro Pascal may have had one of the busiest years out of any working performer in Hollywood in 2025. Not only did the actor return to the role of Joel Miller for Season 2 of HBO’s The Last of Us, earning him another Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Also, this summer, Pascal made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, a part that he will reprise in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday. The actor also appeared in the action anthology film Freaky Tales, a Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary appearance, the comedy film The Uninvited, and even more.

Now, Pascal finds himself in competition with himself as his movies released throughout the year have started to be released on the same streaming platforms. As movie fans try to catch up on titles they missed throughout the year, and have a little bit of extra time with the holidays. Another movie Pascal starred in that was released in 2025 was A24’s Materialists, which has been the top movie on HBO Max for the past week, until another Pedro Pascal movie premiered on the platform, his most controversial movie of the year, Eddington.

Pedro Pascal’s Controversial 2025 Movie Tops Streaming Charts

According to FlixPatrol, which tracks viewership data worldwide across all the streaming services, the Pedro Pascal-starring Eddington from Hereditary director Ari Aster has rocketed to the #1 position on HBO Max. The new film premiered on the service just last week, arriving on Friday, November 14th. Immediately upon its release, the film flew to the top and has been the #1 movie on HBO Max in the United States for the past three days.

In the process of climbing to the top of the chart, though, Pascal has pushed his own movie out of the top spot. Prior to Eddington’s premiere, Materialists, in which he stars alongside Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans, had been the #1 movie on HBO Max in the United States for over a week. Since Eddington’s arrival, Materialists has only fallen further down the Top 10, first sitting at #2 right below the other Pascal movie and falling as far as #4.

Globally, Eddington’s #1 status in the US is not enough for it to make a dent on the global streaming charts, though. Currently Eddington isn’t even on the Top 10 worldwide HBO Max chart, and the reason for that is obvious, Eddington is only streaming on HBO Max in the United States while the top films globally on the platform are movies wholly owned by Warner Bros. like 2025’s Weapons and recent hits like Wicked (which is climbing ahead of the upcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good).

It’s a little surprising that Eddington has managed this largely due to its controversial nature, as the film is set during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and lampoons a variety of elements, namely conspiracy theories. The film pulls no punches in what it makes fun of, which, coupled with audiences perhaps not wanting to revisit this period of time, makes it quite surprising to see it maintain its place at the top of the charts.