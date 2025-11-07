Two Days After Fantastic Four’s Disney+ Premiere, Pedro Pascal’s Other Summer Hit Makes Its Streaming Debut on Another Service

This has been a wild and busy year for Pedro Pascal. One of the most popular actors around, the guy has been everywhere, bouncing between genres and back-and-forth from movies to TV. Just this summer, Pascal starred in multiple films that turned into box office earners, though they couldn’t be more different. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was Marvel’s biggest movie of the year and it just made its streaming debut on Disney+ earlier this week. Now, two days later, HBO Max has added Pascal’s other summer hit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A24’s The Materialists, the romantic comedy from director Celine Song, as an under-the-radar winner at the box office earlier this year, earning $108 million on a budget of just $20 million. Friday morning, The Materialists made its streaming debut on HBO Max, the latest in a longstanding deal between the A24 and the service.

Play video

For those who aren’t familiar, The Materialists is a rom-com that stars Dakota Johnson as a high profile matchmaker who gets caught up in a love triangle of her own. She starts falling for a wealthy and charming man (Pascal), just in time for her long-lost ex-boyfriend (Chris Evans) to crash back into her life.

This week has seen two of Pascal’s most popular recent films make their streaming debuts, and there will be another coming from the actor in the very near future. Ari Aster’s Eddington, which sees Pascal star alongside Joaquin Phoenix, arrives on HBO Max in just one week.

New Movies on HBO Max

The Materialists is the most recent film to hit the HBO Max lineup, but it comes just a few days after the service added dozens of film titles all at once. November 1st saw HBO Max add movies like A Christmas Story, Elf, Hellboy, Puss in Boots, and several others. You can check out the full list of November 1st additions below.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Story

A United Kingdom

A Woman’s Face

Alex Cross (2012)

Backfire

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Betrayed (1954)

Brick Mansions

Crime Wave

Dangerous Liaisons

Deception (1946)

Desperate

Destination Tokyo

Dillinger

Each Dawn I Die

Elf

Four Christmases

Happy Feet

Hellboy (2004)

House of 1000 Corpses

I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Invisible Stripes

Johnny Angel

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Marine Raiders

Marked Woman

Monster-In-Law

Murder, My Sweet

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Nocturne

Norm of the North

Objective, Burma!

Out of the Fog

Out of the Past

Puss In Boots

Red Light

Red Riding Hood

Roadblock

Screaming Eagles

Sucker Punch

The Bride of Frankenstein

The Devil’s Rejects

The Devil’s Rejects: Director’s Cut

The Kitchen, Season 39 (Food Network)

The Locket

The Man I Love

The Mask of Dimitrios

The Polar Express

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)

The Public Enemy

The Roaring Twenties

The Set-Up

The Town

The Unsuspected

The Wolfman

The Women (1939)

They Live by Night

They Were Expendable

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo

This Woman Is Dangerous

Where Danger Lives