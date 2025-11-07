Two Days After Fantastic Four’s Disney+ Premiere, Pedro Pascal’s Other Summer Hit Makes Its Streaming Debut on Another Service

This has been a wild and busy year for Pedro Pascal. One of the most popular actors around, the guy has been everywhere, bouncing between genres and back-and-forth from movies to TV. Just this summer, Pascal starred in multiple films that turned into box office earners, though they couldn’t be more different. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was Marvel’s biggest movie of the year and it just made its streaming debut on Disney+ earlier this week. Now, two days later, HBO Max has added Pascal’s other summer hit.
A24’s The Materialists, the romantic comedy from director Celine Song, as an under-the-radar winner at the box office earlier this year, earning $108 million on a budget of just $20 million. Friday morning, The Materialists made its streaming debut on HBO Max, the latest in a longstanding deal between the A24 and the service.
For those who aren’t familiar, The Materialists is a rom-com that stars Dakota Johnson as a high profile matchmaker who gets caught up in a love triangle of her own. She starts falling for a wealthy and charming man (Pascal), just in time for her long-lost ex-boyfriend (Chris Evans) to crash back into her life.
This week has seen two of Pascal’s most popular recent films make their streaming debuts, and there will be another coming from the actor in the very near future. Ari Aster’s Eddington, which sees Pascal star alongside Joaquin Phoenix, arrives on HBO Max in just one week.
New Movies on HBO Max
The Materialists is the most recent film to hit the HBO Max lineup, but it comes just a few days after the service added dozens of film titles all at once. November 1st saw HBO Max add movies like A Christmas Story, Elf, Hellboy, Puss in Boots, and several others. You can check out the full list of November 1st additions below.
