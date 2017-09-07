People’s Choice Awards Favorite Movie Winner Is Hunger Games

The most anticipated category at the People's Choice Awards every year is usually the Favorite Movie category. Unlike The Academy Awards, the Favorite Movie nominees at the People's Choice Awards usually consist of some of the biggest blockbuster movies of the year. For the 2013 People's Choice Awards, nominees in the Favorite Movie category included The Amazing Spider-Man, The Avengers, The Dark Knight Rises, The Hunger Games, and Snow White and the Huntsman. The Avengers, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Hunger Games were the three highest grossing movies of the year. Films like Skyfall, The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 2, and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey were not eligible because they were released after the cutoff date for nominees. The winner for the 2013 People's Choice Awards Favorite Movie was Hunger Games. Hunger Games also won for Favorite Movie Franchise, Favorite Action Movie, and Favorite Onscreen Chemistry.