Percy Jackson and the Olympians Casts Sandra Bernhard Kristen Schaal, and Margaret Cho for Season 2

The upcoming, second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians (the show that scored Disney+’s biggest premiere yet) will feature the Gray Sisters, and over the weekend at D23, Disney revealed who will be playing the fan-favorite characters. The Gray Sisters, a magical trio of sisters who share one eye and one tooth, will be played by Sandra Bernhard (as Anger), Kristen Schaal (as Tempest), and Margaret Cho (as Wasp). The trio will presumably be used primarily for comedic relief, considering that all three women are successful stand-up comedians. In-story, the characters operate a taxi firm in New York City, which will bring them into contact with some of the show’s young heroes.

That might not be great news for the heroes in question, since the Gray sisters are a little skeptical of “heroes” after having run afoul of Perseus during his youth. During that encounter, he stole their eye and threw it into a lake.

In the books, the trio are characterized as ancient and hideous. We’ll see whether they go all in with the makeup, or if Disney would feel like that would render their new stars too difficult to recognize. In the Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters feature film, the Gray Sisters were played by Mary Birdsong, Missi Pyle and Yvette Nicole Brown.

It’s likely the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based, at least loosely, on The Sea of Monsters, the second book in the series. In it, Percy and company save the satyr Grover from the Cyclops Polyphemus, and recover the Golden Fleece to help save the camp.

Here’s the official synopsis for the show’s first season:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan’s critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus’s stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting.

The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam “Edge” Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).

The first season is streaming now on Disney+. There is no release date set for the second season yet.