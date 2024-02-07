Disney+ Renews Percy Jackson and the Olympians For Season 2

After the successful launch of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+, the company announced the series has been picked up for Season 2. During a call with investors, Disney CEO Bob Iger touted the popular show chronicling the first book in the series: "[We're] also proud of our recent Disney branded programming successes; Percy Jackson and the Olympians which premiered on both Disney+ and Hulu in December has become a bonafide hit. Books from the series returned to the number one slot on the New York Times Bestseller List following the debut of the Disney+ series and I'm thrilled to share that we just picked up a second season."

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been four years in the making. Back in 2019, author Rick Riordan began making pitches to Disney after the house of mouse acquired 20th Century Fox and its sandbox of intellectual property, which included the film and television rights to the Percy Jackson franchise. After months of back and forths, Riordan announced that a streaming series based on Percy Jackson was moving forward at Disney+. This then kickstarted two years of pre-production alongside showrunners Dan Shotz and Jonathan E. Steinberg, which in itself preceded eight months of filming. The finish line to the premiere has finally arrived, but the quest is just beginning.

Disney+ Renews Percy Jackson For Season 2

The half-bloods are heading to the sea of monsters.

The sophomore installment will chronicle the events of Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Sea of Monsters, the second story in author Rick Riordan's core pentalogy.

While Percy Jackson Season 2 will likely retain much of the core cast that made up Season 1, fans will await castings for two major book characters: Tyson and Thalia. Tyson is a cyclops and Percy's half-brother. Thalia is currently a tree at Camp Half-Blood, as her father, Zeus, transformed her into one while she was being attacked by monsters en route to the demigod haven.

"We did have a first sort of short writer's room that at least allowed us to kind of sketch out what Season 2 would look like if it is approved and where the story would start," Riordan told ComicBook.com in September. "I don't know, but I'm hopeful.

"I would assume so," Riordan said when asked if Season 2 would use Season 1's framework. "I think that we got some good preliminary work done. I think it was very solid, and I think everybody felt very good about it. That would be my assumption, and we'll just see what happens."