Percy Jackson and the Olympians "Making Of" Documentary Coming to Disney+ in January 2024

A Hero's Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will arrive on Disney+ on January 31st, 2024.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has arrived. After months of pitches, two years of pre-production, and over 35 weeks of filming, the Walker Scobell-led live-action adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling books is now streaming on Disney+. As chronicled in that production timeline, bringing Percy Jackson to streaming screens was no easy feat. The doors to this project were only opened thanks to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox and all of its intellectual property, among which were the film and television rights to Percy Jackson. Once that deal was finalized, Rick himself got the idea to spearhead a serialized adaptation instead of a feature film reboot, and he brought that pitch to the house of mouse's doorstep. After months of back and forths, Rick and wife Becky Riordan, who went on to work on the series as an executive producer, announced in May 2020 that Percy Jackson and the Olympians was in the works.

For the past four years, Percy Jackson's timeline has solely been communicated through social media updates. Now, fans will have the opportunity to watch exactly how it all unfolded.

Disney+ Premiering Percy Jackson Documentary in 2024

The house of mouse is taking fans behind the mist.

As announced by Disney, a documentary titled A Hero's Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will arrive on Disney+ on January 31st, 2024. This documentary will take viewers behind the scenes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and showcase how the series came to fruition.

This puts A Hero's Journey as dropping the day after the Percy Jackson Season 1 finale. The show received a surprise release date and time shift, as its original Wednesdays at 3 AM ET was pivoted to the primetime slot of Tuesdays at 9 PM ET.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuts new episodes every Tuesday at 9 PM ET on Disney+.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).