Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Poster Released by Paramount+

Paramount+ has released the first poster for Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, the upcoming prequel based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King. The movie will be streaming on October 6th as part of Paramount+’s month-long spooky season celebration. The tagline — “Death is different here” — is a bit different from the “sometimes dead is better” mantra of the King story, but you can certainly see how it fits into the mythology of a patch of land that brings anything buried there back to life — but, y’know — evil.

Per its synopsis, “In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path.”

This is the fourth Pet Sematary movie, but the first to go back before Louis Creed’s story. The first film, made in 1989, starred Fred Gwynne as Jud Crandall. A sequel was released in 1992, and then Paramount made another Pet Sematary in 2019, reportedly in large part to hang onto the rights, which would have reverted to Stephen King if the property stayed quiet for too long. John Lithgow played the role of Crandall in the 2019 movie. In Bloodlines, a younger version of the character will be played by Jason White.

You can see the poster below.

The movie stars Jackson White (Tell Me Lies), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Jack Mulhern (Mare of Easttown), Henry Thomas (The Fall of the House of Usher), Natalie Alyn Lind (The Goldbergs) and Isabella Star LaBlanc (True Detective: Night Country). Both Pam Grier and David Duchovny will have appearances as well.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is directed by Lindsey Anderson Beer, a screenwriter making her directorial debut. The script was written by Beer and Jeff Buhler. Producers are Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian.