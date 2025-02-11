Peter “Navy” Tuiasosopo, Street Fighter Movie Star, Dead at 61

Actor Peter “Navy” Tuiasosopo passed away on Monday, his family just announced. Tuiasosopo was known for playing Honda in the 1994 Street Fighter movie, among many other roles. His son, Manoah Peter Tuiasosopo, announced his death on Monday evening via Facebook. Tuiasosopo was 61 years old, and he reportedly died from heart complications in Phoenix, Arizona in the early hours of Monday morning. Manoah thanked friends, fans, and colleagues for their thoughts and prayers, and promised that details on a celebration of life would be announced soon. The post picked up hundreds of comments from fans who grieved alongside Tuiasosopo’s family.

“With a heavy heart, my family and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers,” Manoah wrote. “My dad lived an amazing life and in no way does his impact stop here. We will continue to live with him in spirit, and as saddened as we are, he is without a doubt in Heaven with his brothers, sisters, parents, daughter, and Jesus, and no longer in pain. His strength, love, compassion, and kindness will forever be felt.”

The post was signed by “Peter’s Wife, Kids, & Grandkids.” Tuiasosopo was related to several professional athletes and fellow actor Bob Apisa. He grew up in Los Angeles, California, and he played for the L.A. Rams briefly after college. It was then that he began to pursue acting, starting in the 1991 sports comedy Necessary Roughness.

Tuiasosopo was prolific in the years that followed, starring in moves like 12 Rounds, The Scorpion King, Austin Powers in Goldmember, and Speedracer among others. His breakout role in Street Fighter always remained one of his big claims to fame, but he also appeared in many comedies. Most recently, he made four recurring appearances on New Girl as the bartender Big Bob. He was also a fixture in procedurals, most recently appearing on the revival of Magnum P.I.

Tuiasosopo has one more performance that’s currently in post-production — the action comedy Gimme My Money, which doesn’t have a release date at the time of this writing. The movie was written and directed by Bill Vigil.

“My family and I will discuss the decisions regarding a proper Celebration of Life and will announce the details once prepared,” Manoah concluded. We thank you all again for your thoughts and prayers and ask for your continued support through this tough and emotional time. Love you, all!”