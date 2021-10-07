Jean-Claude Van Damme Street Fighter SteelBook Blu-ray Is On Sale Now

The ’90s was a golden age for terrible video game movies. Super Mario Bros, Double Dragon, and Street Fighter were the Big Three, with Mortal Kombat on the outside looking in (Mortal Kombat: Annihilation is another story). If you enjoy a “it’s so bad it’s good” movie now and then, you’ll definitely want to have these films in your Blu-ray collection. Street Fighter is so delightfully bad that you might want to get the upcoming SteelBook edition.

Indeed, 1994’s Street Fighter starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Juliá, Ming-Na Wen, Damian Chapa, and Kylie Minogue is getting a fancy SteelBook Blu-ray edition Mill Creek Entertainment for some reason. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $37.99 with a release date set for December 7th. At the time of writing, it was the #1 seller in Amazon’s Comedy category, which makes sense.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep in mind that you wont be charged until the Blu-ray ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period. We expect to see a discount on this, so you’ll be covered if it happens. You should also note that the Street Fighter Extreme Edition Blu-ray is available here on Amazon for $9.99. Double Dragon is available here on Amazon for $18.42, Super Mario Bros. is here at Zavvi for $21.99, and Mortal Kombat / Mortal Kombat: Annihilation recently got a 4K SteelBook edition.

If you are unfamiliar with the Street Fighter film, a description is available below.

Gen. Bison (Raul Julia), the evil dictator of Shadaloo, captures a busload of relief workers and holds them for ransom. Col. Guile (Jean-Claude Van Damme) leads an international strike force to invade Shadaloo and rescue the hostages. Along the way, Guile recruits Chun-Li (Ming-Na Wen), a reporter and martial-arts expert whose father was killed by Bison years ago, two young con men (Damian Chapa, Byron Mann) and a sumo wrestler (Peter Navy Tuiasosopo).