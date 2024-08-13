New Girl’s Lamorne Morris Hilariously Calls Out Jake Johnson for Shooting Down a Reunion (Exclusive)

Fans grew to love the New Girl sitcom thanks to the charming dynamics between the characters, and many of those dynamics extend beyond the screen, such as the friendship between stars Lamorne Morris and Jake Johnson. Despite the relationships the cast maintains together, Johnson has shot down the idea of getting the gang together for a reunion or a revival, while having previously taunted costar Morris for his seemingly placating comments. Morris, however, thinks it’s time New Girl fans call out Johnson for being the holdout of the bunch, as Morris himself wants to give the people what they want. Morris recently announced a partnership with Mike’s Hard Lemonade for the “Mike’s Jobstacle Course” activation, which will be held on August 20th. You can RSVP at mikesjobstaclecourse.eventbrite.com.

“I’ll say this: a lot of times, politicians, they overpromise, but me as a politician, I want to promise the right amount, and I want to let all the folks know that I will do anything for a New Girl reunion. Personally, that’s me,” Morris joked to ComicBook. “Now, Jake Johnson, who’s my rival, who’s my political opponent, Jake says that he’s down, but Jake is not. Jake is not, folks. I am Lamorne for the people. Jake Johnson, not so much. I want everyone to call Jake out. Call Jake Johnson out, let him know that his career began the moment he stepped on that New Girl set, and he should never abandon his roots. Never. Not like me. That’s why I always come home to New Girl land, always.”

Earlier this year, Johnson responded to fan hopes for a new season of the series with the original stars or a reunion that sees the cast reflecting on the sitcom while speaking with ComicBook, “I will say, I hate both of those things. So I don’t like the idea of all of us sitting on a couch and hugging in front of cameras and then getting sincere and being like, ‘What Max Greenfield means to me…’ with him right there.” He added, “All that feels really bizarre to me, as well as the idea of doing a, ‘Let’s get the gang back together.’ And now it’s like, ‘Nick Miller’s definitely fatter.’ I’m thinking that we’re all with our fake kids. I don’t know.”

In regards to Morris being willing to do anything for fans, Johnson had teased, “”Well, look … I call that Lamorne ‘Politician Lamorne.’ For the people, Lamorne will do anything. Sign the contract, Big Daddy, I’m putting your digits on the streets, Lamorne.”

The actor’s upcoming partnership with Mike’s Hard Lemonade is described, “Mike’s is partnering with hard-working actor Lamorne Morris to host an interactive pop-up event, Mike’s Jobstacle Course. This immersive experience will prove that every job has its hard days. And a hard day deserves a refreshing-tasting Mike’s Hard Lemonade. Just ahead of Labor Day on August 20th in New York City, a city renowned for its hustle and work ethic, the Mike’s Jobstacle Course is giving you the opportunity to experience what different ‘easy’ jobs might be like. Think reporting the weather looks pretty chill? Try your hand at being a weatherperson. Think you’ve got the right stuff to be a bookseller? Try organizing the stacks yourself. Does ‘candy taste-tester’ sound like a sweet gig? See if you’ve got the stomach for a job as a food taster. Participants (21+ only) will experience these deceptively challenging ‘easy’ jobs, proving that every job has its own laughably hard moments.”

Stay tuned for updates on the possible future of New Girl. The Mike’s Jobstacle Course will be located at 477 Broadway in New York City from 2 – 8 p.m. ET on August 20th. RSVP at mikesjobstaclecourse.eventbrite.com.

