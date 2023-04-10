New Peter Pan & Wendy Trailer Released by Disney+

A new trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy is released as we creep closer to its Disney+ premiere date. The reimagining of the classic Peter Pan story puts Wendy in the spotlight as she embarks on an adventure to the magical world of Never Land. While the cast features young actors such as Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord), Ever Anderson (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish), and Alyssa Wapanatahk, there are also recognizable names like Jude Law, who's playing Captain Hook, and Jim Gaffigan, who is playing Mr. Smee. Peter Pan & Wendy joins Disney+'s slate of original films, with its remake of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks as another recent example.

The Peter Pan & Wendy trailer starts with Ever Anderson's Wendy Darling stating how she doesn't want to grow up, a recurring sentiment in the Peter Pan mythos. Next, Yara Shahidi's Tinker Bell floats into Wendy's room and spreads some fairy dust around, making Wendy float in the air in her sleep. Wendy's siblings come to her rescue and capture Tinker Bell, but Alexander Molony's Peter Pan also shows up to even the odds. Of course, they all take to the air to travel to Never Land.

Peter Pan & Wendy Director Addresses Remakes

David Lowery, the director of Peter Pan & Wendy, recently spoke about what made him decide to board another remake of a classic children's tale.

"The weirdest thing about it is that when Disney brought it to me and asked me if I'd be interested in doing it, I had the same response which is that it feels like it's been done a lot before. Do we need another Peter Pan film?" Lowrey said. "But then I started to think about what it means to me and I just got personally invested in it and so all I can say is I'm bringing my own perspective to it and in doing so I realized it might be the most grown-up movie I've ever made, in terms of the way it's approaching its themes, ironically being about a kid that doesn't want to grow up. It's a very mature take on the material..."

Lowery also compared Peter Pan & Wendy to The Revenant, except the former has flying kids. "I hesitate to use the word grounded because it has fairies and flying children in it," Lowery revealed to The Kingcast podcast. "But when I went to talk to the studio about it I was like 'What if we stay true to the original material, remove the problematic elements of both the novel and the animated film of course, but then treat it like The Revenant. What if we made The Revenant with flying kids?' And they were into it. It's not 100% like that but it's sort of the ethos by which we've gone about making it....That was sort of the idea, have it be visceral, have it be grounded, it's still joyful, it's still full of exuberance and magic, so that's why I don't like to use the word 'grounded.'

Peter Pan & Wendy flies onto Disney+ on April 28th.