Disney Names New Streaming Executive Amid Company Shakeups

With just a fraction of Disney's 7,000 job eliminations coming this week, the company has already started implementing changes in its corporate structure. Wednesday, the Mouse announced Joe Earley is being promoted to oversee all of Disney's direct-to-consumer services for Disney Entertainment. Earley, a veteran of Fox that most recently served as Hulu president, replaces the outgoing Michael Paull. In his new position, Earley will oversee all of the company's streaming efforts, including Disney+ and Hulu. He'll report directly to Walt Disney chairs Alan Berman and Dana Walden. He'll also continue acting as the president of Hulu until the company finds a replacement.

"Joe has proven himself to be an extraordinary asset and is uniquely positioned for this role as we guide Disney's streaming strategy into the future," Bergman and Walden said in a statement obtained by Variety. "His vast industry experience and deep understanding of what sets our prestigious portfolio of brands apart will be essential as we build on our robust direct-to-consumer efforts. Joe is a talented, passionate leader, committed to creative excellence, and we look forward to partnering with him in this next chapter."

Earley added, "Helping launch Disney+ was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and Hulu has been inspiring and rewarding. I'm incredibly grateful to Dana and Alan for their confidence and the opportunity to lead both of these incredible teams during this time of transformation across the streaming landscape."

Disney Entertainment is a newly-formed business group for Disney, one of the three branches of the company. Formed last November after the return of Disney CEO Bob Iger, the entertainment sector covers virtually all of the company's film and television output.

Earley became a Disney employee in 2019 after the company's acquisition of Fox, where he served a chief operating officer of Fox Television Group. Earlier in his career, Earley added stints with producer Gale Anne Hurd and HBO to his resume.