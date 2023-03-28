Disney+ Releases Peter Pan & Wendy Character Posters

Peter Pan & Wendy got some brand-new character posters ahead of the movie's big premiere on DIsney+. Fans get a better look at these new version of Peter, Tinkerbelle, Wendy, Captain Hook and more. When the first teaser materialized on social media, a lot of people were excited to see what director David Lowery had planned for the latest adaptation of the classic story. Luclkily, one month from now, viewers can boot up Disney+ and check out what all their faves look like in this one.

Here's how Disney describes the movie: "Peter Pan & Wendy" introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Never Land. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

Think happy thoughts 💭✨ Check out the new character posters for #PeterPanAndWendy, streaming in 1 month only on @DisneyPlus.



Yara Shahidi brings the pixie dust as Tinker Bell 🧚🏾 pic.twitter.com/RnaUDMvviE — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 28, 2023

"The film stars Jude Law ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore"), Alexander Molony ("The Reluctant Landlord"), Ever Anderson ("Resident Evil: The Final Chapter"), Yara Shahidi ("Grown-ish"), Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering ("A Discovery of Witches"), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker ("House of Cards"), Alan Tudyk ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"), and Jim Gaffigan ("The Jim Gaffigan Show"). "Peter Pan and Wendy" is directed by David Lowery from a screenplay by David Lowery & Toby Halbrooks ("The Green Knight") based on the novel by J. M. Barrie and the animated film Peter Pan."

Do you love these new character posters? Let us know down below!