Latin American Original Series Journey to the Center of the Earth Now Streaming on Disney+

Journey To the Center of the Earth is coming to Disney+ and fans are going to get to see the latest version of the classic Jules Verne story. This is a Latin American adventure staring Óscar Jaenada, Margarita Rosa de Francisco, Yankel Stevan, Sebastián García and Gabriel Goity. In the new series, a group of kids will be tasked with protecting a new planet when they stumble into a parallel dimension. It's all very fascinating, but there are forces that threaten this wondrous setting. Check out more details about the show down below!

Here's Disney's description of the show. "In Journey to the Center of the Earth, Diego (Sebastián García) is sent by his parents to a camp run by Pompilio Calderón (Óscar Jaenada). There, together with his siblings and friends, he finds the abandoned car of his grandmother Pola (Margarita Rosa de Francisco), and following her footsteps, he arrives to a mysterious portal leading to another dimension. When Diego discovers a powerful family secret, he understands he must protect the dimension he has found, but his mission is not that simple – Pompilio and his henchman Claudio (Mauricio "El Diablito" Barrientos) will do everything in their power to destroy this fantastic world they have encountered."

The time has come to cross the portal. 🦖#JourneyToTheCenterOfTheEarth, an Original series, is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/RAMhAhfGz4 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) April 5, 2023

How Is Disney+ Evolving?

As far as streaming originals are concerned, Disney+ is charging ahead in their new era. CEO Bob Iger said during a previous investor call. "Now it's time for another transformation," Iger explained. "one that rationalizes our enviable streaming business and puts it on a path to sustainable growth and profitability, while also reducing expenses to improve margins, and better positioning us to weather future disruption increased competition, and global economic challenges. We must also return creativity to the center of the company, increased accountability, improved results and ensure the quality of our content and experiences."

Disney also provided a layout of who's behind the camera as well. "Made entirely in Mexico by TIS (formerly Estudios TeleMéxico), the new production is directed by JM Craviotto. Rounding out the cast of are Gabriel Goity ("Jules Verne"), Yankel Stevan ("Martín"), Manuel Márquez ("Pedro"), Paola Miguel ("Ana"), Valery Sais ("Laura"), Camila Núñez ("Violeta"), Carla Adell ("Andrea"), Emilio Treviño ("Felipe"), Israel Capetillo ("Mauro"), Camila Valero ("Evelyn"), Luigi Cerrada ("Antonio"), Luciana Tappan ("Raquel"), Daniel Sáez ("Pote"), and Maximiliano Uribe ("Fermín")."

