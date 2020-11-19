Petition To Bring Johnny Depp Back To Pirates Of The Caribbean Crosses Over 300K Signatures

✖

Pirates of the Caribbean was a hugely successful franchise for Disney, though after the most recent film in the franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, it is being rebooted by Disney. We still don't know much about the reboot, though we do know that as of now it isn't slated to feature Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow in the starring role. Whether it's due to Depp's personal life or just needing a fresh take on the franchise, Disney seems to be heading in a different direction, but there are some fans who want Depp back in the mix, and a recent petition started by Riza Siddiqui has collected over 300 thousand signatures.

The petition asks Disney for a return of Captain Jack to the Black Pearl, and says that if a Pirates movie doesn't have Depp or Jack Sparrow in it "they will sink" and "will never be able to reach that horizon they are looking for."

You can read the full description from the petition below.

"Johnny Depp has been out recently as Captain Jack Sparrow. One of the reasons is his personal issues as well. He has been playing this role since 2003 when we first saw him arriving at the Port Royal in his boat with that epic background music playing. But can you imagine someone else portraying this instead of him? Or no Jack Sparrow at all?

Disney is rebooting Dead Men Tell No Tales because of its box office but don't they know that without Johnny Depp or Jack Sparrow they will sink, they will never be able to reach that horizon they are looking for.

Even if it means nothing to you but please, sign this petition for the ones who REALLY want Johnny Depp as their Captain of the Black Pearl! They have to bring him back to rule the seas again or we will never watch any Pirates of the Caribbean movie without our Captain."

It remains to be seen what will happen with the franchise, but if it's being completely rebooted, it doesn't seem like anyone, even Depp, would make a return, but we'll have to wait and see.

Let us know what you want from a new Pirates of the Caribbean in the comments!