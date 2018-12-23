‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Fans React to News Johnny Depp Won’t Be Part of Reboot

Last week fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise were delivered quite the surprise. Not only did Disney confirm that a reboot of the franchise is in the works, but that it will move on without star Johnny Depp.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Disney’s film production chief Sean Bailey confirmed that Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are working on a new Pirates of the Caribbean film without Depp in the lead role.

“We want to bring in a new energy and vitality,” Bailey said. “I love the [Pirates] movies, but part of the reason Paul and Rhett or so interesting is that we want to give it a kick in the pants. And that’s what I’ve tasked them with.”

A Pirates without Depp is one that’s been rumored for some time, with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl writer Stuart Beattie telling the Daily Mail earlier this year that the studio would not pursue another Depp-starring film.

“I think he’s had a great run,” Beattie said. “Obviously, he’s made that character his own and it’s become the character he’s most famous for now. And kids all over the world love him as that character so I think it’s been great for him, it’s been great for us, so I’m just very, very happy about it.”

While Depp has had a tumultuous time in recent years with his high-profile divorce from Amber Heard and accusations of domestic violence alongside reports of alcohol addiction, health concerns, and more recent reports of financial issues and lawsuits with former business partners, it’s not clear that those are reasons the franchise is moving on without the actor. Recent reports and rumors suggest that the reboot could center around a female lead character, specifically Redd, the newly-added pirate in the Disney Parks rides, as Jack Sparrow‘s successor.

Whatever the reasons and plans for the reboot, what is clear that fans have had some strong reactions to the news of Depp’s departure, taking to social media to let what is largely their displeasure be known. We’ve collected some of our favorite reactions for you to read below.

What do you think? Be sure to add your opinion of Johnny Depp not being a part of the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot in the comments below.

