Phil Lord and Chris Miller Joining Forces With Ryan Gosling in Project Hail Mary

Phil Lord and Chris Miller have cemented themselves as one of the most sought after directing duos in Hollywood. The two impressed with their theatrical directorial debut in 2009's Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs and wowed once more three years later with 21 Jump Street. Lord and Miller returned to animation in 2014 with The LEGO Movie, a critically-acclaimed take on the popular pop culture-based toys. While they were once tapped to helm Solo: A Star Wars Story, the duo exited the project before it was completed, with veteran director Ron Howard finishing the film and ultimately being credited as its sole helmer. Since then, Lord and Miller have spent their time in a writing and producing capacity, notably penning the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the upcoming highly-anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Five years after Solo hit theaters, Lord and Miller are returning to live-action directing. As reported by THR, the two are set to helm Project Hail Mary, an adaptation of Andy Weir's 2021 novel. Project Hail Mary will star Ryan Gosling and will shoot in the United Kingdom in early 2024.

Weir is no stranger to blockbuster adaptations, as his 2011 hit The Martian was brought to the big screen in 2015. That Matt Damon-led film accumulated enough accolades to warrant its own separate Wikipedia page, most notably being nominated for seven Academy Awards.

Project Hail Mary tells the story of an Earth slowing inching towards doomsday, as an unexpected issue with the sun will leave the planet in an ice age in the decades to come. Science teacher Ryland Grace, presumably the role that Gosling will play, is tapped to help solve this issue and embark on a space-bound expedition to save the human race. Told between present day amnesia and out of context flashbacks, Project Hail Mary reads like a major motion-picture in and of itself.

For now, Lord and Miller's next project, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, swings into theaters on June 2nd. Gosling can next be seen in Barbie, set to release on July 21st.