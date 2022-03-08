Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord Speak Out on Tom Holland Cameo

Spider-Man fans have long wanted live-action actors behind the various iterations of the character to appear in one of Sony’s Spider-Verse flicks. Tom Holland has even specifically said he’d love to appear in the films and now, Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are commenting on the situation. As evidenced by Spider-May: No Way Home, the duo reminds fans that anything can happen with one simple saying.

“All things are possible in the multiverse,” Miller told Variety at an awards-season event. Lord quickly followed it up with a joke, “RIP my mentions” note.

“[Producer] Amy [Pascal] actually asked me on the set of [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and no one has come back to me,” Holland previously revealed to SYFY WIRE. “I wanna be in them. Yeah, I love those movies.”

Naturally, Holland was absent from the film’s first look, and would likely be saved for a major reveal in theaters. Regardless, the producing duo previously suggested fans only know the littlest bit of what’s going to appear in the movie.

“Well we’re just getting started. In the first look you get just a taste of what we’re going for,” they told Entertainment Weekly (via Twitter). “Every dimension looks and feels radically different from all the others. They all look like they were drawn by a different artist.”

“It’s an opportunity to build on that visual foundation and push it to bold new places,” the duo added. “Some of the groundbreaking art techniques the team has developed for this movie have blown us away. It’s going to be an exciting experience for audiences like nothing anyone’s seen.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available for digital purchase beginning March 22nd while Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is expected to hit theaters on October 7th.

What other Spidey-family characters are you hoping to see pop up in the subsequent Spider-Verse movies? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!