Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe Trailer Released By Disney+

After months of teasing, Disney+ has finally released a proper official trailer for Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe. The original film will makes its premiere on the Disney+ streaming platform on Friday, August 28. This new film will be the second television movie of the series and the first continuation of the series since the 2015 special "O.W.C.A. Files." Described as "The movie event of the galaxy," the new film will reunite the cast and creatives behind the series for yet another new adventure featuring the titular heroes and their sister. You can watch the full trailer below!

The official description for the movie reads: "Phineas & Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe will pick up five years after summer ended and will follow Phineas and Ferb travel across the galaxy to rescue their sister Candace, who has been abducted by aliens and has found utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers."

Series creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh were asked by Disney to develop the follow-up movie after the original show continued, but according to an interview with the pair it took some convincing and thinking before they committed to it.

"You have to throw a lot of stuff around an empty room for a while before you can call them back and go, 'Yeah, I think we can do that,'" Marsh told EW. Povenmire added, “It's a different story than we often told with the show, we decided we had never really put Candace in jeopardy and told any rescue stories that way.”

Candace Against the Universe brings back Povenmire and his co-creator Jeff Marsh as executive producers, and the film is set to bring back much of the cast from the show, including Ashley Tisdale (Candace Flynn), Vincent Martella (Phineas Flynn), Caroline Rhea (Linda), Dee Bradley Baker (Perry the Platypus), Alyson Stoner (Isabella), Maulik Pancholy (Baljeet), Bobby Gaylor (Buford), Olivia Olson (Vanessa), Tyler Mann (Carl), and Povenmire and Marsh of course, who will reprise their roles as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram. The movie will feature a new Ferb however, with the role being played by David Errigo Jr.

