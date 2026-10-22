James Bond 26 Cast Report Now Includes Four Actors, But Not THAT One

News of the next James Bond has had a stranglehold on Hollywood for years now, and this week already offered a report that things were getting closer than ever. Previously, it was revealed that Slow Horses‘ Jack Lowden and Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi were reportedly the finalists for the part, with Elordi reportedly taking over the 007 duties. Now, new details about the hunt for the next Bond have arrived, not only revealing that there are even more stars potentially in the mix for the role, but that one of the above names isn’t even among them.

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According to a new report from Deadline, screen tests for the next Bond could begin tomorrow with four actors stepping in front of the camera, including the previously mentioned Jack Lowden, plus Callum Turner (Masters of the Air), and Josh O’Connor (Challengers). There’s also a fourth name in the mix, one that hasn’t been revealed, but the reporter was quick to note that “multiple sources say Jacob Elordi is not among the four finalists for the role.”

James Bond 26 Casting Heats Up

Fans who were surprised by this week’s earlier news that not only was Jacob Elordi up for the role, but had potentially landed the part, may breathe a sigh of relief learning that he’s not in the mix anymore. Though Elordi is an accomplished actor in his own right, his towering figure may not have worked for the need of a spy and his ability to blend in with an environment unseen (Elordi at 6’5″ is seven inches taller than the last Bond, Daniel Craig).

The most tantalizing part about these new Bond reports for fans will no doubt be the mystery fourth actor potentially up for the part. In essence, this mystery star is Schrödinger’s Bond, because it could be anyone and, thus, the perfect one for the part. Though the casting process is heating up, Amazon isn’t in a hurry to name an actor for the part, but it was previously teased to be arriving before the end of the year.

“The search for the next James Bond is underway,” Amazon MGM previously said in a statement. “While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”

It’s also worth noting that Deadline’s report that Josh O’Connor is in the mix could be an error, as it had previously been reported that Jack O’Connell had been in the mix, but no longer is. The possibility exists that the alliterative similarity here resulted in a mix-up, especially since THR‘s report does not feature any mention of the former, but notes that the latter isn’t part of the screen tests.

What we do know about the new James Bond is that the film will be produced by the team of Amy Pascal (Spider-Man) and David Heyman (Harry Potter), with Steven Knight penning the script and Denis Villeneuve set to direct. No release date has been set, but with an actor taking the part before the end of the year, there could be one set in the not-too-distant future.