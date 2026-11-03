James Bond Favorite Admits They’ve Never Watched Their Final Movie After Getting Killed Off

Fresh off the news of Callum Turner’s reported casting as James Bond, an actor who played one of the most beloved franchise characters has explained that they never actually went back to watch the final film they appeared in, and for good reason. The franchise was not exactly known for killing off characters over the years, but that changed with the Daniel Craig James Bond era, including the lead actor himself in 2021’s No Time to Die.

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However, it was about a decade earlier, in 2012’s Skyfall, that the series shocked everyone by having M, a staple of the franchise, die via gunshot wound. This version of M was played by the legendary Judi Dench and she was often a highlight of each film she appeared in, which began with 1995’s Goldeneye. The iconic actor has now released a memoir titled Is It Too Late to Make a Run For It? and while promoting the book, Dench explained that she has actually never watched the final film that she appeared in, 2015’s Spectre, and she laid out why that’s the case, adding, “They killed me off, I’m still sulking and so I’ve never seen the film.”

Judi Dench Explained Why She Has Never Seen Her Last James Bond Film

In an excerpt from the book posted to Variety, Judi Dench discussed her history as M, including being the only M in Eon James Bond films to be killed off. She covered what it meant to play M in the first place, noting her appreciation for M’s demeanor and personality. “She’s tough, direct, no-nonsense. She’s respected by a lot of people and she’s comfortable in authority,” said Dench. Her appreciation for the character likely played a huge role in her feelings about getting killed off, which is part of why she has never watched her last on-screen appearance.

When asked about Skyfall being the final film in her stint as M, Dench clarified that she actually appeared in the follow-up film. She made a cameo where she had to appear on a TV screen, and it was so small that it took her less than an hour to shoot. Of course, Dench said this with a laugh that showed there were no hard feelings about what happened to her character. In fact, Judi Dench was very happy with the way M was written off.

She explained that she always wanted the filmmakers to let M out from behind her desk. She finally got the opportunity in Skyfall and laughed about it leading to her death, which worked out. Dench explained that it was Daniel Craig’s idea to kill her off but added, with another laugh, “But first I had to suffer the indignity of being sacked by Ralph Fiennes.”

There were even reports that Dench cried at being replaced at M, but she denied those claims in the best way possible. She said, “It was reported in the press that I’d cried when they told me I was being replaced. Of course I didn’t cry. Why on earth would I cry after twenty glorious years and eight Bond films – which, by the way, is one more than Roger Moore, the longest-running 007 to date.” Looking at it that way, what Judi Dench accomplished as M is impressive and is why she’s such a fan favorite, even without ever seeing Spectre.

What was your favorite moment featuring Judi Dench’s M? Let us know in the comments!