Pirates of the Caribbean Reboot With Margot Robbie Not Officially Dead Says Producer

Reports first emerged in 2020 about Margot Robbie taking center stage in a new take on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, only for Robbie herself to cast doubt on the project moving forward just last month, yet producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently confirmed that the project isn't dead but that other projects have taken priority. The filmmaker also confirmed that there were two projects being developed for the franchise concurrently and that, whatever the other project might be, that one is moving forward as the studio waits for a more promising script for the Robbie-led film comes to fruition.

When speaking to Collider about the female-focused Robbie project, Bruckheimer confirmed, "I think that that script will come forward at a certain point. We developed two different stories for Pirates and the other one's going forward first, so that's what we're working on, to try to get that one made."

Despite the excitement surrounding the idea of Robbie starring in a Pirates film, it was never officially confirmed. The attention surrounding all of Robbie's projects makes her an immensely sought-after performer, recently starring in a Barbie film and about to start shooting a prequel to Ocean's 11, so any project she gets attached to is contingent upon her busy schedule. With her Pirates film only ever being reports, just last month the actor admitted she thought it was a lost cause.

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it," Robbie shared with Vanity Fair in November.

Even though that project has been put on the backburner, news that it isn't entirely dead will excite fans, as will Bruckheimer's previous confirmation that the series will be making a comeback in the near future.

"I've very excited, it's going to be terrific," Bruckheimer confirmed to ComicBook.com earlier this year. "We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters."

