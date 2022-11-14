Pirates Of The Caribbean Reboot With Margot Robbie Possibly Shelved By Disney

Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean Reboot is dead in the water. The Harley Quinn actress is a hot commodity, becoming one of the most sought-after women in Hollywood. Along with starring in big-budget theatrical films like Suicide Squad, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Birds of Prey, she also has new projects on the way like Babylon and Barbie. Margot Robbie was attached to a reboot of Pirates of the Caribbean from Disney back in 2020. The film would have existed in the same world as Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow. However, this new Pirates of the Caribbean featuring Robbie is no longer moving forward.

A Vanity Fair cover story puts the spotlight on Margot Robbie, who chronicles her history navigating through Hollywood. While she is in preproduction on a prequel to Ocean's Eleven that she's producing and starring in, the actress revealed the status of her Pirates of the Caribbean movie at Disney. "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it," she said.

Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean Film

Christina Hodson, who wrote Birds of Prey and Paramount's Bumblebee, was reportedly lined up to pen the script for the Margot Robbie-starring Pirates of the Caribbean. This female-driven Pirates of the Caribbean story was intended to extend the franchise and not reboot it, with a "wholly original" tale with new characters.

During an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast in 2020, Margot Robbie broke her silence regarding the Pirates of the Caribbean rumors. When asked if Robbie would star in the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie, Robbie responded to host Josh Horowitz, "Maybe. It's early days. I shan't say no more...for now."

What's the Next Pirates of the Caribbean Movie?

Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that one of the series' original writers is coming back for the next movie. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to him for Top Gun: Maverick and they addressed getting back on the seven seas. "I've very excited, it's going to be terrific," Bruckheimer began. "We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters."

