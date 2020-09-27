Pixar's Soul Set to Premiere at BFI London Film Festival

✖

Disney’s Soul will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival. The news comes courtesy of Empire and the co-writer weighed in on the development on Twitter. Many people wondered if Soul would see the light of day this year after the coronavirus pandemic brought the entertainment world to a standstill. Right now, things are still slated for a November theatrical release stateside. But, the world premiere is going to take place in London. All of Disney’s slate had to adjust again earlier this week when the company decided to slide Black Widow back to 2021. Mulan’s home release is still being dissected by industry minds and the company is still trying to figure out what to do about the numerous projects that are still going to be released this year.

For those wondering about what the film is about, Pixar studio head Pete Docter told EW about it. Pursuing passions and enjoying life are heady topics, but he tried to communicate them the best he could.

“We talked to a lot of folks that represented religious traditions and cultural traditions and [asked], ‘What do you think a soul is?'” Docter remembered. “All of them said ‘vaporous’ and ‘ethereal’ and ‘non-physical.’ We were like, ‘Great! How do we do this?’ We’re used to toys, cars, things that are much more substantial and easily referenced. This was a huge challenge, but I gotta say, I think the team really put some cool stuff together that’s really indicative of those words but also relatable.”

Soul is the story of finding your best self and doing what you feel is most worthwhile with the time that you have.

