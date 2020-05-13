Disney's Full 2020 Schedule With New Release Dates Revealed

Hollywood has once again made changes to their release calendar for the year in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Today was Walt Disney Studios' turn, who announced their latest 2020 release calendar which includes new release dates for some titles and confirmation for others that they're still on track to be release later this year. We've compiled the full 2020 release schedule from Disney below, which includes their just announced early release of the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. Which films from Walt Disney Studios and their affiliated branches are you most excited to see this year? Let us know in the comments. Disney, like most other studios in Hollywood, has had their plans for the year dramatically altered by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Films previously set to thrive in theaters were pushed to Disney+ including Pixar's Onward and the upcoming Artemis Fowl. Disney executive chairman Bob Iger previously said more films could make the jump to their streaming service. "There are some we’ve decided to put on Disney+. We already announced one, Artemis Fowl, that would have been released in theaters," Iger told Barron's in an interview last month. "Others we’ve simply delayed. In some cases we’ve moved things onto Disney+ faster than we would have. Frozen 2 was one of them, but Onward would be the biggest example. It was in theaters when this happened. We moved to a pay-per-view period for a couple of weeks where people could buy it and own it. And then we ended up putting it on Disney+."

Hamilton - July 3, 2020 (Disney+ release) (Photo: Hamilton) Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Tony Award winning musical makes its way to Disney+ 15 months early featuring a version of the show that was sho tat The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016 and features the entire original cast. This version of Hamilton isn't just a single camera recording of the original Broadway cast, but rather a form of "live capture" that sends cameras all around the stage in order to grant audiences access to every intimate moment. The process is described as taking the best elements of live theater, film, and streaming to create a whole new way to view Hamilton.

Mulan - July 24 (Photo: Disney) "When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father."

Empty Man - August 7 Directed by David Prior and based on the comic by Cullen Bunn and Vanesa R. Del Rey, it's described as: "On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-police officer, who witnessed the violent deaths of his wife and son, comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity."

The One and Only Ivan - August 14 Directed by Thea Sharrock and starring Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell, and Angelina Jolie, the film is based on the book by K. A. Applegate and is described as: "A gorilla named Ivan lives in a cage at the Exit 8 Big Top Mall and Video Arcade with an aging elephant named Stella and a dog named Bob with no recollection of how they got there. They are owned by Mack, the owner of the Big Top Mall. When an abused baby elephant named Ruby shows up and is taken under Stella's trunk, Ivan starts to care for her as well and along with the janitor's daughter Julia, they help to turn things around at the mall."

The New Mutants - August 28 (Photo: 20th Century Fox) "An original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

The Beatles Get Back - September 4 "The Beatles: Get Back" features extensive, never-before-seen footage of the legendary band's "Let It Be" recording sessions along with the entire iconic rooftop concert, fully restored. The new documentary brings to light much more of the band's intimate recording sessions for "Let It Be" and their entire 42-minute performance on the rooftop of Apple's Savile Row London office. While there is no shortage of material of The Beatles' extensive touring earlier in their careers, "The Beatles: Get Back" features the only notable footage of the band at work in the studio, capturing John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they create their now-classic songs from scratch, laughing, bantering and playing to the camera.

The King's Man - September 18 (Photo: 20th Century Fox) "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.

Death on the Nile - October 9 Kenneth Branagh returns as director and detective Hercule Poirot in this adaptation of Agatha Christie and a sequel to Murder on the Orient Express.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie - October 23 Directed by Jonathan Butterell and based on the musical of the same name, Everybody's Talking About Jamie tells the story of a teenager from Sheffield, England who wants to be a drag queen.

Black Widow - November 6 (Photo: Marvel Studios) "In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

Deep Water - November 13 Directed by Adrian Lyne and starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, the film focuses on "A married couple who have fallen out of love with each other begin playing deadly mind games against one another that begins seeing those around them dying."

Soul - November 20 (Photo: Disney-Pixar) "Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions."

Free Guy - December 11 (Photo: 20th Century) "In Twentieth Century Fox’s epic adventure-comedy Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late."

West Side Story - December 18 "Produced and directed by Steven Spielberg from a script by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner, the film is adapted for the screen from the original 1957 Broadway musical, which was written by Arthur Laurents with music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and concept, direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins."