Pixar's Soul Reveals First Sneak Peek With New Song From Cody Chesnutt

Pixar’s Soul revealed the first sneak peek at the movie with a new song from Cody Chesnutt. The short clip shows off some more of the emotional underpinnings of the movie. Also, at center stage is Chesnutt's “Parting Ways.” Soul is the story of finding your best self and doing what you feel is most worthwhile with the time that you have. Pixar projects have been predicated on pulling at heartstrings for a long time now, and the latest project looks no different in that regard. That gorgeous art style and some of the small touches really sing out in that sneak peek, and fans in the comments are really optimistic about the film. As one of the many projects that are up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, the future is still a bit murky. But, at some point, fans will get to digest the entire adventure for themselves.

Soul director and Pixar studio head Pete Docter spoke to EW about the film earlier this year. There are some pretty meaty questions in the heart of the film. The director was able to articulate some of that during the conversation.

Watch a sneak peek from #PixarSoul; a story about finding the real, the brilliant, the passionate you, featuring the song “Parting Ways” written, produced, & performed by Cody ChesnuTT. pic.twitter.com/VWmWr12ouP — Pixar (@Pixar) June 27, 2020

“We talked to a lot of folks that represented religious traditions and cultural traditions and [asked], ‘What do you think a soul is?'” Docter reflected. “All of them said ‘vaporous’ and ‘ethereal’ and ‘non-physical.’ We were like, ‘Great! How do we do this?’ We’re used to toys, cars, things that are much more substantial and easily referenced. This was a huge challenge, but I gotta say, I think the team really put some cool stuff together that’s really indicative of those words but also relatable.”

Priorities in life can be tough to divine for people driven by their passions. Soul’s main conflict looks like the push and pull between art and other forces in the life of an artist.

“I’ve been doing animation for 30 years,” he continued. “I love it, I can’t get enough of it, and then I also recognize this is not the end-all, be-all of everything. There are children and life experiences and food and all these other things in the world that you can’t say are less important than animation. I would maybe have said that at certain times in my life.”

