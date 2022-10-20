Planes, Trains and Automobiles Gets 4K Remaster With Never-Before-Seen Deleted Scenes

Just in time for Thanksgiving, John Hughes' holiday classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles arrives on 4K Ultra HD from Paramount Home Entertainment. Newly remastered on 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10, the 1987 Steve Martin and John Candy comedy celebrates its 35th anniversary with a bonus "Lost Luggage" Blu-ray disc containing over 75 minutes of never-before-seen extended and deleted scenes. The newly uncovered footage — which Paramount says "offers a unique glimpse into the filmmaking and editing process" with even more hilarious moments between Martin and Candy — was recently discovered in the archives of late writer, producer, and director Hughes. Planes, Trains and Automobiles lands on 4K for the first time on November 22.

In addition to the previously unreleased film footage, the Planes, Trains and Automobiles 4K Ultra HD disc includes Dylan Baker's original audition for the character of the throat-clearing Owen as well as the following legacy bonus features:

Getting There is Half the Fun: The Story of Planes, Trains and Automobiles

John Hughes: Life Moves Pretty Fast (2-Part Documentary)

John Hughes: The Voice of a Generation

Heartbreak and Triumph: The Legacy of John Hughes

John Hughes for Adults

A Tribute to John Candy

(Photo: Paramount Home Entertainment)

In 2020, a viral video calling on Paramount to "Release the Hughes Cut" detailed the lengthier "lost version" of Planes, Trains and Automobiles. The final film, which has a runtime of 93 minutes, had a first cut that ran for 3 hours and 45 minutes, according to editor Paul Hirsch.

"[Hughes] was rewriting scenes the night before and handing the dialogue to Candy and Steve, and the scenes would get longer and longer," Hirsch told Art of the Cut in 2019.

Originally released on November 25, 1987, Planes, Trains and Automobiles follows Neal Page (Martin), an uptight ad exec trying to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving with his family. When rerouted to Wichita, Neal reluctantly partners with Del Griffith (Candy), an obnoxious yet loveable salesman. Together, they embark on a cross-country adventure filled with outrageously funny situations and a generous helping of warmth. Watch the original theatrical trailer above.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles is available to own for the first time on 4K Ultra HD disc on November 22nd; pre-orders are live wherever discs are sold. The original movie is also available to stream now on Paramount+ and the Paramount+ Amazon Channel.

