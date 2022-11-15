Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Deleted Scene Makes a Death Threat (Exclusive)

In honor of its 35th anniversary, the John Hughes holiday classic Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is headed to 4K Ultra HD and 4K Digital and brings with it a number of never-before-seen extended and deleted scenes. While stars Steve Martin and John Candy are integral components of giving the film a lasting legacy, the adventure's various supporting characters and memorable encounters also left a major impression on audiences, with a new deleted scene showing an extended encounter our heroes shared in a fateful cab ride. Check out an exclusive look at the extended scene above and grab Planes, Trains, and Automobiles on 4K Ultra HD on November 22nd and on 4K Digital now.

The film is described, "Steve Martin and John Candy star in this hysterical tale of travel gone awry. Neal Page (Martin) is an uptight ad exec trying to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving with his family. When rerouted to Wichita, Neal reluctantly partners with Del Griffith (Candy), an obnoxious yet loveable salesman. Together, they embark on a cross-country adventure filled with outrageously funny situations and a generous helping of warmth."

Per press release, "Written and directed by the incomparable John Hughes, the celebrated comedy Planes, Trains, and Automobiles comes in for a landing on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever on November 22 from Paramount Home Entertainment. Originally released on November 25, 1987, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. Starring comedy greats Steve Martin and John Candy, the uproarious film has become a beloved holiday classic.

(Photo: Paramount Home Entertainment)

"Newly remastered on 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles looks better than ever and is packaged with a bonus 'Lost Luggage' Blu-ray Disc containing over an hour of never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes that were recently discovered in the archives of writer, producer, and director John Hughes. The newly uncovered footage offers a unique glimpse into the filmmaking and editing process and features even more hilarious moments between Steve Martin and John Candy."

In addition to the newly discovered footage, the bonus Blu-ray Disc also includes Dylan Baker's original audition for the character of Owen. The 4K Ultra HD Disc includes the feature film and the following legacy bonus content:

Getting There is Half the Fun: The Story of Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

John Hughes: Life Moves Pretty Fast (2-Part Documentary): "John Hughes: The Voice of a Generation," "Heartbreak and Triumph: The Legacy of John Hughes"

John Hughes for Adults

A Tribute to John Candy

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles hits 4K Ultra HD on November 22nd and 4K Digital today.

