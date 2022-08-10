Steve Martin Documentary in the Works

Steve Martin has been a household name for decades, getting his start doing stand-up and writing for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in the 1960s. Over the years, he became known for being a frequent host on Saturday Night Live and went on to star in many famous films ranging from The Jerk to Parenthood. These days, Martin is starring in Only Murders in the Building on Hulu alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez, and the actor recently said it might be his final role. After such a vast career, it's not surprising that The Hollywood Reporter revealed today that plans are in the works to make a documentary about Martin.

The untitled documentary will be split into two parts and follow Martin's life and career. The movie is being helmed by Morgan Neville, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind 20 Feet From Stardom and Won't You Be My Neighbor? A24 is producing the movie, which is set to be released on Apple TV+. "It's somebody else's take," Martin explained to THR. "They found a lot of archival stuff. They found a photo of my father in 1944 in Germany, touring Our Town with the USO."

Previously, Martin published a memoir called Born Standing Up in 2007 that chronicled his years as a stand-up comedian. In November, a book titled Number One Is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions is hitting the shelves and it is expected to chronicle Martin's film career. However, it sounds like the upcoming movie will be the first project to dive further into Martin's personal life.

"We were very happy just doing the live show," Martin shared with The Hollywood Reporter about his live show with Short. "There may be a natural end to that -- somebody gets sick, somebody just wears out -- but I wouldn't do it without Marty. When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others. I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."

Currently, Martin is nominated for three Emmys for Only Murders in the Building, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series, and Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. The show has earned a total of 17 nominations.

Only Murders in the Building's second season has two more episodes, which drop on August 16th and August 23rd. The series is expected to get a third season in 2023.