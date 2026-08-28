Power Rangers Reboot Star Becky G Reveals “The Movie We Filmed” Was “Very Different” Than Final Version

The 2017 Power Rangers reboot seemed poised to launch a bold new era for the franchise with an immensely talented new cast of Rangers. Unfortunately, the film wasn’t enough of a hit at the box office for the studio to move forward with more sequels, but that hasn’t stopped fans of the film and the cast from vocalizing their hopes for a return to this world. Music superstar Becky G was part of the film’s big-time cast as the Yellow Ranger, and in a new interview, she’s revealed how the movie that was filmed was rather different than the film that eventually hit theaters.

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In a new interview with La Platica, Becky revealed how much fun she had during filming, but also revealed the differences between the movie they filmed and the one that ultimately hit theaters. “It was crazy; it was so cool. We had so much fun. The movie I will say, you would like to know this because you’re a fan fan. I know that there’s a fandom for us, like ‘we want another movie, it didn’t do what we thought it was gonna do’, and it’s funny because the movie we filmed versus like the movie that came out, is like very different,” Becky said.

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“Yeah because like I think we went into it with the intention of like Dark Knight, ya know, like there’s an edge to it, because a lot of us fans who grew up watching Power Rangers, we’re older now ya know, we’re not little kids anymore, but there’s a newer generation of littles that are also getting introduced to Power Rangers, and so we didn’t go as I guess edgy as we probably originally intended,” Becky said.

Saban’s Power Rangers Had A Cast of Future Stars

Looking back at Saban’s Power Rangers, the film knocked several elements out of the park, and in many ways simply got slept on. One area it unquestionably soared though was in its casting, as the film featured a talented cast of then newcomers that have all gone on to shine in the years since.

The main Ranger cast featured Becky G (Trini/Yellow Ranger), Dacre Montgomery (Jason/Red Ranger), Naomi Scott (Kimberly/Pink Ranger), RJ Cyler (Billy/Blue Ranger), and Ludi Lin (Zack/Black Ranger), and you’ve likely seen every single one of them in some standout projects after their time in Power Rangers.

Montgomery has been featured in projects like Stranger Things, Elvis, and Dead Man’s Wire, while Scott has starred in Aladdin, Smile 2, Other People, and Charlie’s Angels. RJ Cyler has commanded the spotlight in projects like Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate, and Freedom’s Path.

Ludi Lin has been featured in Mortal Kombat, Aquaman, and Mortal Kombat II. That brings us to Becky G, who actually popped up in the DCU as the voice of Khaji-Da in Blue Beetle. That’s just the tip of the iceberg though, as Becky G has become a worldwide music sensation in the years since Power Rangers debuted, and she just released her newest album, Baraja Bendita, earlier this month.

To say that the Power Rangers reboot was onto something with this cast is a serious understatement, and it will always be a huge what-if scenario regarding what they could have done if the films had continued.