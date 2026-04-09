Power Rangers Reboot Star Reveals How Many Sequels Were Planned

In 2017, Power Rangers was set to launch a massive new movie franchise with a dynamite cast at the center of it. There was even talk of six possible sequels, though those hopes were dashed after the disappointing box office of the initial reboot. Now one of the film’s stars has revealed just how many sequels were planned up front, and how many films they were signed on for.

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The Power Rangers reboot contained a stacked cast of future stars, including Dacre Montgomery, who played Jason the Red Ranger. In an interview with MovieWeb’s Joe Deckelmeier, Montgomery revealed that they all signed four-picture deals after being cast, so at least 3 sequels were planned from the get-go. “It was my first job. It was literally the most formative period of my life. Like after wanting to be an actor for 10 years and not getting hired, and then getting that film, and yeah, it was a four-picture deal with Lionsgate. Similar sort of structure to what they did with Hunger Games. The same studio at the same time,” Montgomery said.

The 2017 Power Rangers Reboot Had Immense Potential

Montgomery went on to talk about his time on the movie and what was in store for the future. “Had a lot of ambitions. It had a lot of creative expansion of the franchise, of the IP. I had the best time with those cast. You know we’ve spoken about it before. They’re all amazing, including RJ. It was going to be a whole big thing, but what can you do, right? We’re talking about money, and big business, and it didn’t recoup or make enough on the investment that the studio had made to continue making more,” Montgomery said.

“I hear they’re rebooting it again. I think Saban might have sold the IP off. I’m excited for the future of that. Power Rangers means a great deal to a lot of people. Whoever steps into those shoes, I know that they’ll be great, and I had the best time,” Montgomery said.

The first film was a true origin story, introducing a new take on the Power Rangers mythology where Rita Repulsa was the original Green Ranger. The. The film introduced a new cast of Rangers and more alien costumes and Zord designs.

The cast was incredibly talented and filled with future stars, including Montgomery, Becky G, Naomi Scott, Ludi Lin, and RJ Cyler, but the film also teased a major addition for the sequel in the Green Ranger Tommy Oliver.

If we were looking at 3 sequels, the Green Ranger would have heavily factored into Power Rangers 2. That might also mean the Thunderzords and Lord Zedd in Power Rangers 3, though it’s anyone’s guess where Power Rangers 4 could have gone. It’s one of the biggest what-ifs in the entire franchise, and it’s a shame we didn’t get to see what else the team has in store for the franchise.

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