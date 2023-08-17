Predator Prequel Prey 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD Release Announced

Hulu's Prey movie will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD for the first time.

The hunt for Prey on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD is over. Disney's 20th Century Studios has revealed the home release plans for the Predator prequel set 300 years before the original movie, which premiered on Hulu in August 2022. Starring Amber Midthunder as the Comanche warrior Naru, Prey will be available to own on October 3rd with over two hours of bonus content. As part of a special artist line, Best Buy will release an exclusive collector's edition Prey 4K steelbook designed by popular digital artist Attila Szarka. See the just-revealed cover art and watch the trailer for the physical edition below.

Directed by 10 Cloverfield Lane filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg, the Predator legacy continues with the action-thriller set in 1719 on the Great Plains with a band of Comanches. When Naru, a ﬁerce and highly skilled young warrior, sets out to protect her people, the prey she stalks turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator (Dane DiLiegro) — leading to a vicious and terrifying showdown. Prey features a cast that includes Dakota Beavers as Naru's brother, the hunter Taabe; Michelle Thrush as Naru and Taabe's mother, Aruka; Stormee Kipp as Wasape, Naru's rival hunter from her tribe; and Bennett Taylor as Raphael Adolini, a character first referenced in 1990's Predator 2.

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

Prey bonus features exclusive to the 4K UHD and Blu-ray sets include:

Making of Prey : Step behind the scenes of Prey as the cast and crew explore the genesis of the project, how they gave authenticity to the story, the intense physical training the cast endured, and the effects work that brought the iconic Predator back to the screen.

: Step behind the scenes of Prey as the cast and crew explore the genesis of the project, how they gave authenticity to the story, the intense physical training the cast endured, and the effects work that brought the iconic Predator back to the screen. Prey FYC Panel With Cast & Crew : Go deeper into Prey with a lively panel discussion featuring director Dan Trachtenberg, actor Amber Midthunder, producer Jhane Myers, director of photography Jeff Cutter, film editor Angela M. Catanzaro and creature effects designer Alec Gillis.

: Go deeper into Prey with a lively panel discussion featuring director Dan Trachtenberg, actor Amber Midthunder, producer Jhane Myers, director of photography Jeff Cutter, film editor Angela M. Catanzaro and creature effects designer Alec Gillis. Alternative Opening Scene : Check out a scene that didn't make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

: Check out a scene that didn't make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg. Deleted Scene : Big Warrior, Little Warrior: Check out a scene that didn't make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

: Big Warrior, Little Warrior: Check out a scene that didn't make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg. Deleted Scene : Treetop Chase (pre-vis): Check out a scene that didn't make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg.

: Treetop Chase (pre-vis): Check out a scene that didn't make the cut with commentary by Dan Trachtenberg. Audio Commentary: Play Movie With Audio Commentary By Dan Trachtenberg, Amber Midthunder, Jeff Cutter & Angela M. Catanzaro.

Prey premiered August 5th, 2022, as a straight-to-streaming release on Hulu. According to the streamer, the six-time Emmy-nominated movie was the #1 premiere on Hulu to date based on number of hours in the first three days.