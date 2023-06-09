Prey Director Reveals Non-Predator Fans Were VERY Confused in Early Screenings

Hulu and 20th Century Studios released a prequel to the Predator franchise in the form of their exclusive streaming release, Prey, and it was loved by fans and critics alike. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Prey does something that we've never seen done in the Predator franchise before, and it reveals that these creatures from another world have come to Earth much earlier than fans saw in the original films. Dan Trachtenberg followed up his hit film 10 Cloverfield Lane with Prey, so you know the pressure was on him to deliver something special that also honored the franchise, and he did exactly that. In a new interview with Collider, Trachtenberg revealed that while screening Prey, "some" members of the audience were pretty confused about what was going on in the movie.

"We had screened some friends and family stuff where we were like, 'What do you think the Predator …,' and someone's like, 'I think he's a vampire,' because the bear scene, they thought it was drinking the blood of the bear," Trachtenberg revealed. "I'm like, 'What?' But I get it, you know? I can't tell you how many times in early days, because when people are unaware of what they're seeing we got the like, 'Isn't the blood acid?' So many people said that and I was like, 'Oh, wrong …' I get why you think that. It's green. And you sort of, by proxy, are blending things, but the movie has to do a better job of saying exactly what we are."

What is Prey About?

20th Century Studios describes the film as follows, "Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

Prey was directed by Trachtenberg with a script written by Patrick Aison ("Jack Ryan," "Treadstone"), and produced by John Davis ("Jungle Cruise," "The Predator") and Jhane Myers ("Monsters of God"), with Lawrence Gordon ("Watchmen"), Marty Ewing ("It: Chapter Two"), James E. Thomas, John C. Thomas and Marc Toberoff ("Fantasy Island") serving as executive producers.

The filmmakers were committed to developing a movie that gives an accurate portrayal of the Comanche and brings a level of authenticity that rings true to its Indigenous peoples. Myers, an acclaimed filmmaker, Sundance Fellow and member of the Comanche nation herself, is also known for her attention and commitment to films surrounding the Comanche and Blackfeet nations and her passion for honoring the legacies of the Native communities. As a result, the film features a cast comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation's talent, including Amber Midthunder ("The Ice Road," "Roswell, New Mexico"), newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp ("Sooyii"), Michelle Thrush ("The Journey Home"), Julian Black Antelope ("Tribal").

