Prey Delivers the Biggest Original Premiere in Hulu's History

The new Predator prequel from 20th Century Studios is officially one of the biggest hits on Hulu. Prey, from 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg, turns back the clock on the franchise, focusing on a Comanche woman named Naru who faces off against the first Predator who makes its way to planet Earth. Prey has been a hit amongst both fans of the Predator series and newcomers alike, and the high viewership gave Hulu its most-watched opening weekend to-date.

On Tuesday, Hulu revealed that Prey earned more viewership in its first three days on the service than any other original it has releases over the years. This includes both movies and TV shows. Additionally, Prey is the most-watched film premiere on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other territories around the world. In short, Prey is an absolute behemoth of a hit for Hulu and 20th Century.

Ahead of Prey's release, many Predator fans worried that Disney would tame the film down. That didn't happen, nor was it ever in the cards, according to Trachtenberg.

"The Disney thing did not affect the movie at all in terms of its content," the director said ahead of the film's release. "That's why I'm excited for this trailer to come out. And for people who were worried that was this gonna be PG-13, or was it gonna be 'Disney-Made-Predator.' It was a 20th Century movie throughout the entire experience. And then Disney has been awesome in receiving the reins of it and now delivering it out into the world, but there was never any mandate from them. I was terrified of some of the wording we had in the script and when they read it, I was like, 'Oh no, are they gonna freak out over the descriptions of gore and stuff?' But, no. It is a brutal, intense, very R-rated movie. And I'm excited for that to be dispelled, that Disney's gonna do 'Disney Things.'"

With the success that Prey has shown in its first few days on Hulu, it wouldn't be too surprising if the fans begging for a sequel were able to see their wishes granted in the near future.

