Prime Video Adds the Biggest Horror Movie of 2025 (But There’s Bad News for Fans)

Horror dominated the 2025 box office. With major movies like Sinners, Weapons, and Final Destination Bloodlines, the genre blew past $1 billion in earnings for the year’s domestic box office by September, becoming one of the strongest years for the genre in recent memory. As 2026 shapes up to be another solid year for the genre, the biggest horror movie of 2025 just scared its way into Prime Video’s streaming lineup, but it’s not all good news for fans.

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The Conjuring: Last Rites, billed as the final, fourth main installment in the Conjuring series and the sendoff film for Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, started streaming on Prime Video on April 21st. Unfortunately for fans hoping to revisit the complete nine-movie horror franchise, Last Rites is the only Conjuring film streaming on the platform. The movie is set in the 1980s and follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they confront a final, terrifying demonic entity linked to a cursed mirror and are forced to battle a malevolent force to secure peace for both the haunted Smurl family and themselves.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Was a Record-Breaking Final Chapter for the Warrens

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The Conjuring Universe was already the highest-grossing horror franchise even before Last Rites hit theaters in September 2025, but the Ian Goldberg-directed film carried the franchise to even greater heights. Last Rites earned roughly $194 million in its opening weekend worldwide to become the highest-grossing opening weekend for a horror film globally, surpassing the previous record held by It. That number also pushed the 2025 horror genre box office over $1 billion. Last Rites ended its theatrical run with a $499 gross, making it the highest-grossing film in the series and the highest-grossing horror movie of the year.

In terms of overall reception, the movie divided critics and audiences. Last Rites scored a 57% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, putting it No. 6 in the franchise’s overall critical ranking, from critics who pointed to pacing problems, a long runtime, and a lackluster antagonist compared to previous films. However, audiences were much more favorable, giving it a 77% score with high praise for the film’s “back to basics” haunted house feel, effective scares, and the continued focus on the emotional, well-established relationship between the Warrens. Although the film was marketed as the final installment in the main Conjuring series and the conclusion of “Phase One” for the Warrens, its massive success has guaranteed the franchise’s future, with a new prequel film titled The Conjuring: First Communion set for a September 10, 2027, release.

Other Horror Movies Now on Prime Video

The Conjuring: Last Rites is not the only horror movie haunting Prime Video’s streaming library this April. The film joined the platform following the arrival of other terrifying titles like the original Child’s Play and its 2019 remake, Dark Harvest, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Lifeforce, The Poughkeepsie Tapes, and The Prodigy.

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