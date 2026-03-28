Everything Coming to Prime Video for April 2026

We’ve reached the last few days of March and with April now less than a week away, it’s time for streaming platforms to update their catalogs for the new month, adding television shows and movies to their lineups. The latest streamer to reveal what’s coming in April is Prime Video. The streamer recently unveiled what to expect next month and there’s no fooling about this one, April is going to be a good month for the platform.

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Maybe the biggest and most exciting addition to Prime Video in April is The Boys. The fifth and final season of the series kicks off on April 8th with a two-episode premiere. It’s a solid month for movie fans as well with a wide range of titles coming on April 1st, and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning coming on April 3rd. Want to see what else Prime Video is adding next month? Read on for the roundup!

April 1

2 Guns (2013)

American Fiction (2023)

Anna And The Apocalypse (2017)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Breach (2020)

Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play (2019)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Dark Harvest (2023)

Dog (2022)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012)

Duel at Diablo (1966)

Duets (2000)

End of Days (1999)

Far and Away (1992)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Flag Day (2021)

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023)

Holmes and Watson (2018)

Hot Pursuit (2015)

Hot Seat (2022)

House of Gucci (2021)

It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Jump Of The Cat (2023)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

Lawman (1971)

Let Me Take You Down (2020)

Lifeforce (1985)

Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Mr. Mom (1983)

Nothing Happens By Chance (2022)

Operation Finale (2018)

Over the Top (1987)

Overboard (2018)

Patch Adams (1998)

Red Dawn (1984)

Red Dawn (2012)

Respect (2021)

Self/less (2015)

Single, Almost Crazy (2020)

Spaceballs (1987)

Spy Game (2001)

Teen Wolf: The Movie (2023)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Aviator (2004)

The Battle of Britain (1969)

The Boss Baby (2017)

The Boys In The Boat (2023)

The Domestics (2018)

The Game (1997)

The Great Wall (2017)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Machine (2023)

The Menu (2022)

The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)

The Prodigy (2019)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Terminator (1984)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thief (1981)

Titanic (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Vanity Fair (2004)

Walking Tall (2004)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

Wander (2020)

When The Night Falls (2022)

White Noise (2005)

Wrath Of Man (2021)

April 3

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025)

April 5

Nippon Sangoku: The Three Nations of the Crimson Sun (2026)

April 7

Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 (2025)

April 8

The Boys Season 5 (2026)

April 11

Fist Of The North Star Season 1 (2026)

April 12

The Zone of Interest (2024)

April 15

Balls Up (2026)

Sarah’s Oil (2025)

April 16

Jerry West: The Logo (2026)

April 17

The Running Man (2025)

Absolute Value of Romance (2026)

American Gladiators (2026)

Vengeance (2026)

April 20

Kevin (2026)

April 21

The Conjuring: Last Rites (2025)

April 23

LOL 6: Chi Ride è Fuori (2026)

April 24

Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You (2025)

Naughty Business (Cochinas) (2026)

New Bandits Season 2 (2026)

April 29

The House of the Spirits (2026)



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