Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Prime Video in December 2023

Reacher Season 2, Candy Cane Lane, and Merry Little Batman are among Prime Video's biggest December additions.

By Charlie Ridgely

December is around the corner and Amazon's Prime Video streaming service has some big plans for the month ahead. In addition to getting big titles like The Flash next month, the streamer is premiering multiple notable original projects, several of which are just in time for the holidays.

One of Prime Video's most beloved and popular original TV shows finally makes its return next month. Reacher, based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher book series, has been away from the spotlight since the show first premiered in early 2022. Season 2 is set to debut on December 15th, with the first three episodes premiering simultaneously before moving to a weekly release.

Prime Video is getting in on the holiday spirit this year, with several Christmas and holiday-themed titles being released in December. Candy Cane Lane, the new Christmas movie starring Eddie Murphy, premieres on December 1st. One week later, on December 8th, Prime Video will release the new animated film Merry Little Batman.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video's December additions below!

December 1st

7th Heaven S1-S11
My Three Sons S1-S12
50 First Dates
Baywatch
Candy Cane Lane
Click
Cry Macho
Death Rides A Horse
Death Warrant
Forces Of Nature
Hot Tub Time Machine
I Wish
In The Heat Of The Night
Kiss The Girls
Little Man Tate
Made Of Honor
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Murphy's Law
Picture This
Stardust
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Support the Girls
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Dead Zone
The Dirty Dozen
The Machinist
The Magnificent Seven
The Proposal
The Ring
The Turkey Bowl
The Wonderful Country

prevnext

December 3rd

Coach Prime S2

prevnext

December 5th

Barbershop: The Next Cut
The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem

prevnext

December 8th

Dating Santa
Dealing with Christmas
Merry Little Batman
World's First Christmas
Your Christmas Or Mine 2

prevnext

December 12th

Asteroid City

prevnext

December 15th

Reacher S2

prevnext

December 19th

Every Body

prevnext

December 21st

Gigolò per caso

prevnext

December 25th

The Flash (2023)

prevnext

December 26th

Sound of Freedom

prevnext

December 27th

Terminator: Genisys

prevnext

December 30th

Baby Shark's Big Show S1
Blue's Clues S1
Blue's Clues & You S1-S2
Hit The Floor S1-S4
Moesha S1-S6
Sister Sister S1-S6
Team Umizoomi S1
The Affair S1-S5
Tyler Perry's Ruthless S1-S2

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of