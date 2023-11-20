Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Prime Video in December 2023

December is around the corner and Amazon's Prime Video streaming service has some big plans for the month ahead. In addition to getting big titles like The Flash next month, the streamer is premiering multiple notable original projects, several of which are just in time for the holidays.

One of Prime Video's most beloved and popular original TV shows finally makes its return next month. Reacher, based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher book series, has been away from the spotlight since the show first premiered in early 2022. Season 2 is set to debut on December 15th, with the first three episodes premiering simultaneously before moving to a weekly release.

Prime Video is getting in on the holiday spirit this year, with several Christmas and holiday-themed titles being released in December. Candy Cane Lane, the new Christmas movie starring Eddie Murphy, premieres on December 1st. One week later, on December 8th, Prime Video will release the new animated film Merry Little Batman.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video's December additions below!