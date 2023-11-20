Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Prime Video in December 2023
Reacher Season 2, Candy Cane Lane, and Merry Little Batman are among Prime Video's biggest December additions.
December is around the corner and Amazon's Prime Video streaming service has some big plans for the month ahead. In addition to getting big titles like The Flash next month, the streamer is premiering multiple notable original projects, several of which are just in time for the holidays.
One of Prime Video's most beloved and popular original TV shows finally makes its return next month. Reacher, based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher book series, has been away from the spotlight since the show first premiered in early 2022. Season 2 is set to debut on December 15th, with the first three episodes premiering simultaneously before moving to a weekly release.
Prime Video is getting in on the holiday spirit this year, with several Christmas and holiday-themed titles being released in December. Candy Cane Lane, the new Christmas movie starring Eddie Murphy, premieres on December 1st. One week later, on December 8th, Prime Video will release the new animated film Merry Little Batman.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video's December additions below!
December 1st
7th Heaven S1-S11
My Three Sons S1-S12
50 First Dates
Baywatch
Candy Cane Lane
Click
Cry Macho
Death Rides A Horse
Death Warrant
Forces Of Nature
Hot Tub Time Machine
I Wish
In The Heat Of The Night
Kiss The Girls
Little Man Tate
Made Of Honor
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Murphy's Law
Picture This
Stardust
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Support the Girls
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Dead Zone
The Dirty Dozen
The Machinist
The Magnificent Seven
The Proposal
The Ring
The Turkey Bowl
The Wonderful Country
December 8th
Dating Santa
Dealing with Christmas
Merry Little Batman
World's First Christmas
Your Christmas Or Mine 2
December 30th
Baby Shark's Big Show S1
Blue's Clues S1
Blue's Clues & You S1-S2
Hit The Floor S1-S4
Moesha S1-S6
Sister Sister S1-S6
Team Umizoomi S1
The Affair S1-S5
Tyler Perry's Ruthless S1-S2