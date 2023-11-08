Eddie Murphy's Candy Cane Lane Trailer Released by Prime Video

Eddie Murphy is bringing the holiday cheer in a new trailer for Candy Cane Lane. The prolific comedian signed a three-picture deal with Amazon back in 2021, which came about after his Coming 2 America film moved from theaters to Prime Video during the pandemic. Of course, that hasn't stopped Eddie Murphy from working on Beverly Hills Cop 4 at Netflix, along with the comedy You People. As far as Prime Video goes, it's ready to ring in the holiday season with Candy Cane Lane, with Eddie Murphy playing a family man who is out to win his neighborhood's Christmas home decoration contest.

When Eddie Murphy's character, Chris, turns to a mischievous elf to help him win, the deal brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, where they terrorize the neighborhood. Candy Cane Lane packs some star power, with the film also starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Nick Offerman, and many more. Candy Cane Lane is the perfect film to watch at home with the family while you wrap Christmas gifts and enjoy that sweet quality time with your loved ones.

What is Eddie Murphy's Candy Cane Lane about?

Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood's annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper's spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.

Candy Cane Lane is a reunion between director Reginald Hudlin, Murphy, and producer Brian Grazer for the first time since their 1992 hit, Boomerang. The movie stars Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons, Riki Lindhome, and Stephen Tobolowsky.

Candy Cane Lane debuts December 1st on Prime Video.