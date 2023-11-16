Mr. and Mrs. Smith: Donald Glover Prime Video Series First Look Images

Mr. and Mrs. Smith got a first look and trailer from Prime Video. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are stepping into the shoes of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie made famous in 2005. The Pen15 star joins the multi-hyphenate in an effort to refresh the Mr. & Mrs. Smith story. As opposed to the setup in the 2005 movie, this couple are not spies on opposite sides of a conflict that have to battle each other. This time around, Glover and Erskine are strangers that signed up for a service that matches them to a spy agency. In a true Spy x Family-esque twist, they have to work together. But, can their relationship survive the level of secrecy necessary to be spies? EW spoke to Glover about everything coming up in Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

"It's definitely going to be different for a lot of people, which I think is good," Glover explained to the outlet. "You can always go back and watch the old one, but this one gives you a different feeling. People are definitely going to be shocked. I just know how much people love the other one, so if everybody's like, 'Eh,' we didn't do a good job. I hope some people are like, 'This is better than the original,' and some people are like, 'This is far worse.'"

Up for a little Espionage and Chill? pic.twitter.com/KNknOHMRGN — The Smiths (@smithsonprime) November 16, 2023

Phoebe Waller Bridge Leaves Mr. & Mrs. Smith

One familiar face that was associated with the project was Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny actress talked about her departure from the series with Vanity Fair earlier this summer. It turns out she just saw things differently than the creative team and possibly Donald Glover. She's still rooting for Mr. & Mrs. Smith even though she's not in it. Waller-Bridge treated the entire situation with her trademark humor.

"I worked on that show for six months fully in heart and mind and really cared about it — still care about it," the actress told the outlet when asked. "And I know it's gonna be brilliant. But sometimes it's about knowing when to leave the part. You don't want to get in the way of a vision."

Waller-Bridge quipped, "Some marriages just don't work out."

What Is Mr. & Mrs. Smith About?

Here's how Prime Video describes the series: "In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?"

