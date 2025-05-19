A Wild Found Footage Horror Movie Just Landed on Prime Video

When people think of horror filmmaker Ti West, many probably think about his recent trilogy of A24 films with Mia Goth. X, Pearl, and Maxxxine made for a fantastic big screen horror saga, but those movies came after a substantial gap in West’s feature film resume. Earlier in his career, West was known for his horror innovations with ultra low budgets, delivering some terrifying work in the world of found footage.
Videos by ComicBook.com
West’s most well-known found footage horror film is probably 2011’s The Innkeepers, but his follow-up effort two years later is every bit as chilling. In 2013, West released a little film called The Sacrament, and the movie just made its way to Amazon’s Prime Video lineup.
The film follows a camera crew as they accompany a man on a search for his missing sister. Once they get to the religious “paradise” where she has been staying, things start to spiral out of their control.
The Sacrament is the kind of chilling movie that found footage was made for. The feeling of its reality is what makes it so terrifying at times. Now that it’s on Prime Video, making it available to a massive audience, a lot of fans will be able to dive into a gem from one of horror’s most underrated sub-genres.
[RELATED: Guillermo del Toro Teases New Frankenstein Movie]
New Movies on Prime Video
The Sacrament just hit Prime Video this month, but it’s far from the streamer’s only new addition. At the start of May, Amazon’s service added dozens of new titles, headlined by the Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Exorcist.
You can check out all of Prime Video’s May 1st arrivals below.
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
All Quiet On The Western Front (1930)
All The Money In The World
Animal House
Another Simple Favor
Are We There Yet?
Babe
Babe: Pig in the City
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Because I Said So
Blood Diamond
Body of Lies
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Born On The Fourth Of July
Cinderella Man
Coogan’s Bluff
Dante’s Peak
Death Wish (2018)
Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Earthquake
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fury
Gattaca
Get On Up
Her
Heroes (1977)
How High
In The Heat of the Night
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
Jarhead
Jersey Boys
John Q
Legally Blonde
Loving
Mallrats
Overboard
Play Misty For Me
R.I.P.D. – Rest in Peace Department
Ray
Ride Along
Space Cowboys
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
The Beguiled
The Exorcist
The Flintstones (1994)
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Traffic
Two Mules for Sister Sara
White House Down
You’ve Got Mail