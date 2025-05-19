A Wild Found Footage Horror Movie Just Landed on Prime Video

When people think of horror filmmaker Ti West, many probably think about his recent trilogy of A24 films with Mia Goth. X, Pearl, and Maxxxine made for a fantastic big screen horror saga, but those movies came after a substantial gap in West’s feature film resume. Earlier in his career, West was known for his horror innovations with ultra low budgets, delivering some terrifying work in the world of found footage.

West’s most well-known found footage horror film is probably 2011’s The Innkeepers, but his follow-up effort two years later is every bit as chilling. In 2013, West released a little film called The Sacrament, and the movie just made its way to Amazon’s Prime Video lineup.

The film follows a camera crew as they accompany a man on a search for his missing sister. Once they get to the religious “paradise” where she has been staying, things start to spiral out of their control.

The Sacrament is the kind of chilling movie that found footage was made for. The feeling of its reality is what makes it so terrifying at times. Now that it’s on Prime Video, making it available to a massive audience, a lot of fans will be able to dive into a gem from one of horror’s most underrated sub-genres.

New Movies on Prime Video

The Sacrament just hit Prime Video this month, but it’s far from the streamer’s only new addition. At the start of May, Amazon’s service added dozens of new titles, headlined by the Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Exorcist.

You can check out all of Prime Video’s May 1st arrivals below.

