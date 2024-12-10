MaXXXine Director and Star Reuniting for New Project After Conclusion of Fan-Favorite Trilogy

The Pearl trilogy concluded with MaXXXine earlier this year, and now Ti West is reteaming with one of the actors he worked with on the final film of the series. Halsey, who played Tabby Martin in MaXXXine, is developing a new dark comedy series called Bloodlust over at Amazon. West is joining the platinum-selling artist on the new show, though this time they will both be operating behind the camera.

According to Variety, Halsey is serving as writer, creator, and executive producer on Bloodlust, though she will not be taking an on-screen role. West is joined the series as a director and executive producer. Anthony Li, Halsey’s manager, will executive produce, as will Mark Friedman, who has been tapped to serve as showrunner.

Variety‘s news indicates that Bloodlust has been in development at Amazon for some time, but that specific plot details are still being kept under wraps for the time being.

Bloodlust will likely mark West’s next directorial effort after working on X, Pearl, and MaXXXine, provided something else doesn’t come up in the meantime. After filming X, West and star Mia Goth secretly made a prequel using mostly the same set, focusing in on the early years of Pearl, one of the film’s villains. After those two entries, the duo teamed up one more time for MaXXXine, which follows the future story of Goth’s other character in X.

While some fans may have wanted West to continue with the storylines from the Pearl films, West believed that MaXXXine was the right place to put a cap on things.

“Making a movie is, at best, two years of trauma, so we’re just figuring out a story worth enduring that. I’m very grateful to A24. I’m very proud of these three movies,” West told Variety earlier this year. “And it feels like a good place to stop, but I do have ideas of how to continue this ‘universe,’ or whatever you want to call it. But in about two weeks, I will wake up for the very first time not thinking about something related to these movies. Then, the movie is done, it’s out, and I’m off to the next thing. And if that brings me back around to X, great. But if it brings me to something else, that’s fine too. So, we’ll see.”

At this time, there is no word on when Halsey and West’s Bloodlust could begin production for Amazon’s Prime Video.