Prime Video Is Losing One of the Best Sci-fi Movies of All Time

The end of the month is almost here, which means streaming services like Prime Video are about to get a new crop of movies for subscribers to start watching. In just a few short days, Prime Video will deliver a slew of new movies for fans, including the Adam Sandler comedy Happy Gilmore, the original Christmas classic Miracle on 34th Street, Alfred Hitchcock’s seminal thriller Rear Window, and the Marvel favorite Spider-Man: Homecoming. With all these new movies arriving, though, there are plenty of films that are going to make their exit, including one of the very best sci-fi movies.

Earlier this month, we highlighted that one of the best science fiction movies of all time is hiding on Prime Video, spotlighting Alfonso Cuarón’s 2006 masterpiece, Children of Men. The film remains a major bright spot not only in the science fiction genre over the last twenty years, but among one of the very best movies made in the 21st century. Despite the acclaim that Children of Men has rightfully earned, Prime Video subscribers don’t have long to stream it.

Children of Men Is Leaving Prime Video

As of this writing, Prime Video subscribers have less than two days to watch Children of Men if they so choose, with the film’s page on the website revealing it’s only available for the next 35 hours. Once the clock hits midnight on Friday and shifts from October 31st to November 1st, the film will be unavailable. For science fiction fans who haven’t seen Children of Men, hopefully the urgency here makes it clear that this movie is worth seeking out before it disappears.

The film is set just two years from now, in a dystopian future where infertility has plagued the human race with no babies in over 19 years. Clive Owen stars as a former activist thrust into the boring life of bureaucracy, only to have his life turned upside down when friends from his past bring him in to help them smuggle a woman out of the country. What first seems like a bizarre circumstance gets much wilder as Owen’s Theo discovers the secret of why she needs to get out: she’s pregnant. With some of the most dangerous knowledge in the world in front of him, he must navigate this woman safely through the dangerous countryside and a developing civil war, giving fans a science-fiction thriller unlike anything they’ve ever seen.

Maybe the next 35 hours of your time are spoken for and you think you’ll just stream Children of Men later on a different platform, like the characters in the film we only have bad news. To make matters a little more dire for fans who don’t own Children of Men, the November 2025 streaming newsletters have confirmed that no other streaming service will be picking up Children of Men in the coming days, meaning the film will be unavailable through at least December. All of this can be solved by buying the movie, of course, but for streaming users, the clock is ticking on watching one of the best movies of the 21st century.